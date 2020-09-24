Coronavirus Donegal: Taoiseach warns six other counties could be moved to Level 3 but it is not 'inevitable'

Independent.ie journalists bring you all the latest updates as the county is set to be moved into Level 3 restrictions tonight.





18.54

Restaurant Association calls for emergency meeting with Taoiseach and Tánaiste

The Restaurants Association of Ireland (RAI) has called for an emergency meeting with Taoiseach and Tánaiste following a "hospitality lockdown"

"Another 5000 employees now face the prospect of unemployment with hundreds of businesses in the Northwest on the edge of collapse," said Adrian Cummins, CEO at the association.

"Six hours notice is not good enough with loss of thousands of euro of stock in many restaurants and hospitality businesses."

18.45

Full public health advice for Donegal from the government:

Visitors to private homes and gardens should be limited to a maximum number of six from one other household.

No social/family gatherings should take place, with exemptions to this for weddings and funerals

For the weekend of 26/27 September weddings can proceed as originally planned up to a limit of 50 guests. Donegal residents may attend weddings outside of Donegal and those outside of Donegal may travel to weddings in Donegal over this weekend. The Level 3 measures for funerals come into effect on Monday 28th.

Weddings in Donegal may proceed, but with a limit of 25 guests for ceremony and reception. It will not be possible for residents outside of Donegal to attend weddings in Donegal, nor will it be possible for those in Donegal to attend weddings in other areas of the country. Couples resident in Donegal with existing plans outside the county can travel to get married at another location.

No organised indoor gatherings should take place. Organised outdoor gatherings are permitted, up to a maximum of 15 people.

People living in Donegal should stay in the county with the exception of those who must travel for essential reasons and people should not travel into Donegal unless essential

Schools will remain open and colleges are advised to limit congregation

No matches or other sporting events should take place, with the exception of professional, elite, inter county and senior club championship – all to take place behind closed doors.

Horse racing may continue, but behind closed doors.

Indoor training should be confined to individuals only and no classes are to take place.

All shops, shopping centres, playgrounds, parks, gyms remain open.

Hotels, Guesthouses and B&Bs may remain open

Restaurants and Cafes (including bars/pubs serving food/wet pubs) may remain open for take-away and delivery and outdoor dining/service to a maximum of 15 people.

Masses, all indoor museums, galleries, cinemas and other cultural attractions should close

Visits to Long Term Residential Care facilities are suspended, with the exception of visits required for critical and compassionate circumstances.

18.43

Government did not deviate from Nphet advice, said the Taoiseach.

18.42

A 30pc top-up to the Restart Plus grant to help support those affected through the three-week period has also been announced.

This will be available immediately through the normal application process at an estimated additional cost of €2m to the Department of Business, Enterprise and Innovation.

Applications from Donegal will be prioritised for the wide range of existing loan and voucher schemes available to assist businesses affected by Covid-19 through the July Jobs Stimulus and other Government initiatives.





18.36

Acting CMO appeals to Louth, Kildare, Wickow, Waterford, Cork and Galway as well as Donegal and Dublin

The acting CMO appealed to Louth, Kildare, Wickow, Waterford, Cork and Galway as well as Donegal and Dublin.

"Prioritise who you need to see," he said.

He said that young people should be "part of the solution" and that the virus leaves long lasting effects.

18.35

Dr Ronan Glynn said that Donegal's incidence rate is very high at 102 per 100,000, which is more than double in any other part of country bar Dublin.

18.33

Other counties could be moved to Level 3 - Taoiseach

Mr Martin said that while he announced a lockdown on Dublin last week and tonight Donegal, other counties could soon follow.

However, he said that it is not "inevitable".

18.29

'Very worrying data from Nphet' on Donegal says Taoiseach

"Tonight's decision is based on frankly, very worrying data shared by Nphet," said Taoiseach Micheál Martin, at this evening's press conference.

"Clusters are growing throughout the county," said the Taoiseach and used an example of a cluster in the county.

The National Public Health Emergency Team has recommended that the Government place the county into Level 3 with the restrictions to be reviewed after three weeks.

New restrictions will mean that pubs and restaurants will be closed to indoor dining.

Indoor gatherings will be banned and outdoor gatherings will be limited to 15 people.

Households will be limited to a maximum of six visitors from one other household, and weddings and funerals will be limited to a maximum of 25 attendees.

The Cabinet is holding an incorporeal meeting this afternoon to agree to the new restrictions in Donegal.

The Government is expected to hold a press conference regarding the new restrictions in Donegal at 6pm.

