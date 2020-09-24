18/09/2020 People wearing face masks on Grafton Street during the COVID-19 Coronavirus Pandemic in Dublin's city centre . Pic Stephen Collins / Collins Photos

Independent.ie journalists bring you all the latest updates as the county is set to be moved into Level 3 restrictions tonight.

The National Public Health Emergency Team has recommended that the Government place the county into Level 3 with the restrictions to be reviewed after three weeks.

New restrictions will mean that pubs and restaurants will be closed to indoor dining.

Indoor gatherings will be banned and outdoor gatherings will be limited to 15 people.

Households will be limited to a maximum of six visitors from one other household, and weddings and funerals will be limited to a maximum of 25 attendees.

The Cabinet is holding an incorporeal meeting this afternoon to agree to the new restrictions in Donegal.

The Government is expected to hold a press conference regarding the new restrictions in Donegal at 6pm.

Online Editors