'Coronavirus doesnt know whether you're on essential or non-essential business or what passport you have' - Varadkar on Green list

Tanaiste Leo Varadkar said it was ‘crucial and essential’ that schools reopened in the new academic year (Niall Carson/PA)

Travelling outside of Ireland to countries on the green list for any essential or non-essential reason is not advised, Tanaiste Leo Varadkar has said.

The Tanaiste said that the government's messaging on the green list is not "simple", but added that he doesn't think it's confusing either.

"I don't think it's simple but I don't think it's confusing,"" he told RTÉ's Sarah McInerney Show.

"A simple answer would be you can travel anywhere at a time, or you shouldn't travel anywhere, but that wouldn't be honest and accurate advice because there actually is a difference between a country that has a level of Coronavirus that is lower than ours, and a country where it's an epicenter hotspot."

He continued: "The virus does not know whether you're on essential or non-essential business or what passport you have. What we're saying to people is that the safest thing is not to travel for any reason, to stay at home in Ireland and holiday at home."

The countries on the 'green list' and deemed safe to travel to are Malta, Finland, Norway, Italy, Hungary, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Cyprus, Slovakia, Greece, Greenland, Gibraltar, Monaco and San Marino.

Travellers from the 15 countries are exempt from the two-week quarantine expected of all passengers arriving in Dublin Airport.

When asked to clarify if the public should travel to countries on the green list, he said: "You can, and when you return, you're not required to restrict your movement for 14 days. However, the government is saying that the safest thing to do is not to travel."

Mr Varakdar said travel is not advised "for any reason, essential or not."

He added: "But we're not going to treat you like a child, we're not going to say to you that traveling to a hotspot like Brazil is somehow the same as going to Norway where the virus is at very low levels."

Online Editors