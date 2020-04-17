Coronavirus claims 48 lives in Northern Ireland's hospices, care homes and private residential addresses

Forty-one more patients have died from coronavirus in care homes and hospices in Northern Ireland.

And a further seven people also died in private residential addresses, officials said today.

The figures were revealed in a bulletin published this morning by the region’s official statistics agency. Until now, the number of people to die from the virus outside hospital had not been known.

A daily bulletin released by the Public Health Agency includes only those who died in hospital after testing positive for Covid-19. The PHA’s latest bulletin, published at 2pm yesterday, put the hospital death toll in Northern Ireland at 158.

Some have questioned why deaths with Covid-19 in care homes have not been included in daily updates.

The Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency has now committed to publishing more details on deaths in a weekly bulletin.

Its latest bulletin was published this morning, and includes deaths which occurred up to last Friday, April 10.

A total of 157 deaths had occurred by the end of last Friday. This is based on the date a death occurred.

At this point the PHA were reporting 118 deaths.

A breakdown of the 157 deaths occurring shows 109 were in a hospital setting, 41 in a care home or hospice and seven in private residential addresses.

The 41 deaths in a care home or hospice occurred across 23 separate establishments.

Not all of these deaths necessarily followed a positive test for Covid-19, but are those where Covid-19 is mentioned on the death certificate as a possible cause of contributing factor.

There were 141 deaths registered by the week ending April 10. This figure is lower as it can take up to five days for a death to be formally registered.

People aged 75 and above account for around 70pc of Covid-19 deaths,

Earlier this week, the Department of health said it is not possible for the PHA’s daily bulletins to accurately pick up on a daily basis deaths that occur outside of hospital settings

"The process for registering deaths in the community takes a number of days,” it said on Tuesday.

"It involves a doctor completing a death certificate and then the death being registered by the General Register Office and the Northern Ireland Statistical and Research Agency (Nisra).

"It takes up to five days to register a death - and sometimes longer," the statement added.

Belfast Telegraph