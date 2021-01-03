Coronavirus cases in Ireland cross 100,000 mark as seven further deaths and 4,962 new cases reported

Coronavirus cases in Ireland have crossed the 100,000 mark as a further seven deaths and 4,962 new cases have been reported by the Department of Health today.

There is now a total of 101,887 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland and 2,259 deaths.

Of the cases notified today, 2,408 are men and 2,539 are women.

63pc are under 45 years of age and the median age is 36 years old.

There were 1,260 cases are in Dublin, 652 in Limerick, 350 in Cork, 321 in Louth, 238 in Meath and 2,141 spread across all remaining counties.

As of 2pm today, there were 685 coronavirus patients in hospital, of which 62 are in ICU.

There were 96 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

There were 118,177 tests carried out in the past week and the positivity rate stands at 17.6.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said that people should act as if they are infectious at this "critical time".

He said that a "really significant surge in infection" is leading to "very rapid" increases in hospitalisations and admissions to ICU.

"We are seeing a really significant surge in infection, which is leading to a very rapid increase in both hospitalisations and admissions to critical care units. This is not only unsustainable for the healthcare system, but also a deeply concerning level of preventable sickness and suffering that we must work together to address as quickly as possible.”

He urged members of the public to be as dedicated in stopping the spread of the virus as they were in spring.

“The number of people in hospital with COVID-19 has more than doubled from this day last week, and so has the number of people in ICU. Remember that behind each hospital statistic and ICU figure is a real person like you, with a family who cares about them, and a team of healthcare workers dedicated to protecting their lives. We must be as dedicated as we all were in the spring in our commitment to following the public health advice," he said.

“Act as though you are infectious. Stay at home. Work from home starting from tomorrow, and if you are an employer, ask your employees to work at home. What we all do at a collective level today will have a direct impact on the level of infection and hospitalisations in the weeks to come."

“Your safe actions now will protect our hospitals and those who work so hard in them. Simply put: when you stay at home, you protect the frontline healthcare workers who have worked tirelessly to keep us all safe throughout this pandemic. Hold firm and remember them.”

Online Editors