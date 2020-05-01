| 8.9°C Dublin

Coronavirus: A full look at Ireland's roadmap to leaving lockdown

Handout photo of Taoiseach Leo Varadkar TD on the steps of the Government Buildings Dublin, addressing the public on the state of the coronavirus lockdown in Ireland. Photo: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland/PA Wire

Hugh O'Connell

The roadmap is subject to the ongoing public health advice with movement to the next phase only possible if the virus stays under control between each phase.

The items listed under various phases represent a “flexible” menu of options for the Government to roll out as part of the gradual reopening of the country. New phases may be introduced every three weeks - but may not if the rate of new Covid-19 cases increases.

In all phases, the Government says there will still be need for physical distancing, hand hygiene, respiratory hygiene, regular cleaning and for people to stay at home and isolate if sick.

Here's a full list of the roadmap as it stands:

Phase 1 - May 18

  • Allow outdoor meetings between people from different households
  • Childcare at home for healthcare workers
  • Hardware shops and garden centres
  • Opticians, homeware, electrical and IT stores, mechanics and phone shops
  • Tourism sites, carparks, beaches, mountain walks
  • Reopen pitches, tennis courts and golf courses where distancing can be maintained
  • Reopen schools and colleges for teachers to organise remote learning
  • Permit outdoor sport and fitness activities where there is no contact in groups no more than four

  • Outdoor workers in construction can return along with gardeners and those working on allotments

Phase 2 - June 8

  • Extend restrictions on travel from home to 20km

  • Visits to homes of over 70s and vulnerable permitted

  • Slightly larger numbers can attend funerals

  • Open small retail outlets and marts

  • Open public libraries

  • Specific retail hours for over 70s and vulnerable who should wear gloves and face coverings.

  • Up to four people can visit another household for short period

Phase 3 - June 29

  • Permit ‘behind closed doors’ sporting activities

  • Return to work for those with low levels of interaction in workplace

  • Reopen non-essential retail outlets with street level entrance and exit

  • Reopen playgrounds

  • Phased restarting of visits to hospital, nursing home and prisons

  • Travel restrictions on numbers to and in major urban centres on weekdays and weekend days

  • Phased reopening of crèches, childminders and pre-schools for children of essential workers

  • Allow small social gatherings

  • Reopen cafes and restaurants that adhere to social distancing guidelines

Phase 4 - July 20

  • Reopen crèches, childminders and pre-schools for children of all other workers on a gradually increasing basis

  • Return to work for those who cannot work from home

  • Gradual easing of restrictions for higher risk services like hairdressers

  • Reopen museums, galleries, and places of worship

  • Permit sports team leagues like soccer and GAA but only where limitations are placed on the numbers of spectators

  • Reopen public swimming pools where effective cleaning can be carried out

  • Hotels, hostels, caravan and holiday parks for social and tourist activities initially on a limited occupancy basis

  • Progressively decrease restrictions on numbers travelling to and in major urban centres

  • Small weddings and baptisms

Phase 5 - August 10

  • Allow larger social gatherings

  • Return to work across all sectors

  • Reopening of primary and secondary schools and third level institutions

  • Further easing of restrictions on high risk retail services

  • Resume tourist travel to offshore islands by nonresidents

  • Reopen roller skating and bowling alleys, bingo halls where numbers can be limited

  • Permit sports spectatorship, festivals, events and other social and cultural mass gatherings only in accordance with both indoor and outdoor numbers

  • Permit close physical contact sports (rugby, boxing, wrestling)

  • Reopen gyms, exercise, dance studios and sports clubs where regular and effective cleaning can be carried out

  • Open theatres and cinemas where social distancing can be maintained

  • Reopen enclosed shopping centres where social distancing can be maintained.

  • Further loosening of restrictions on services involving direct physical contact for periods of time between people for which there is not a population-wide demand (e.g. tattoo, piercing) for later phases due to risk.

  • Return to normal visiting for hospitals, nursing homes and prisons.

  • Reopen pubs, bars, nightclubs, casinos, where social distancing and strict cleaning can be complied with

