Handout photo of Taoiseach Leo Varadkar TD on the steps of the Government Buildings Dublin, addressing the public on the state of the coronavirus lockdown in Ireland. Photo: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland/PA Wire

The roadmap is subject to the ongoing public health advice with movement to the next phase only possible if the virus stays under control between each phase.

The items listed under various phases represent a “flexible” menu of options for the Government to roll out as part of the gradual reopening of the country. New phases may be introduced every three weeks - but may not if the rate of new Covid-19 cases increases.

In all phases, the Government says there will still be need for physical distancing, hand hygiene, respiratory hygiene, regular cleaning and for people to stay at home and isolate if sick.

Here's a full list of the roadmap as it stands:

Phase 1 - May 18

Allow outdoor meetings between people from different households

Childcare at home for healthcare workers

Hardware shops and garden centres

Opticians, homeware, electrical and IT stores, mechanics and phone shops

Tourism sites, carparks, beaches, mountain walks

Reopen pitches, tennis courts and golf courses where distancing can be maintained

Reopen schools and colleges for teachers to organise remote learning

Permit outdoor sport and fitness activities where there is no contact in groups no more than four

Outdoor workers in construction can return along with gardeners and those working on allotments

Phase 2 - June 8

Extend restrictions on travel from home to 20km

Visits to homes of over 70s and vulnerable permitted

Slightly larger numbers can attend funerals

Open small retail outlets and marts

Open public libraries

Specific retail hours for over 70s and vulnerable who should wear gloves and face coverings.

Up to four people can visit another household for short period

Phase 3 - June 29

Permit ‘behind closed doors’ sporting activities

Return to work for those with low levels of interaction in workplace

Reopen non-essential retail outlets with street level entrance and exit

Reopen playgrounds

Phased restarting of visits to hospital, nursing home and prisons

Travel restrictions on numbers to and in major urban centres on weekdays and weekend days

Phased reopening of crèches, childminders and pre-schools for children of essential workers

Allow small social gatherings

Reopen cafes and restaurants that adhere to social distancing guidelines

Phase 4 - July 20

Reopen crèches, childminders and pre-schools for children of all other workers on a gradually increasing basis

Return to work for those who cannot work from home

Gradual easing of restrictions for higher risk services like hairdressers

Reopen museums, galleries, and places of worship

Permit sports team leagues like soccer and GAA but only where limitations are placed on the numbers of spectators

Reopen public swimming pools where effective cleaning can be carried out

Hotels, hostels, caravan and holiday parks for social and tourist activities initially on a limited occupancy basis

Progressively decrease restrictions on numbers travelling to and in major urban centres

Small weddings and baptisms

Phase 5 - August 10

Allow larger social gatherings

Return to work across all sectors

Reopening of primary and secondary schools and third level institutions

Further easing of restrictions on high risk retail services

Resume tourist travel to offshore islands by nonresidents

Reopen roller skating and bowling alleys, bingo halls where numbers can be limited

Permit sports spectatorship, festivals, events and other social and cultural mass gatherings only in accordance with both indoor and outdoor numbers

Permit close physical contact sports (rugby, boxing, wrestling)

Reopen gyms, exercise, dance studios and sports clubs where regular and effective cleaning can be carried out

Open theatres and cinemas where social distancing can be maintained

Reopen enclosed shopping centres where social distancing can be maintained.

Further loosening of restrictions on services involving direct physical contact for periods of time between people for which there is not a population-wide demand (e.g. tattoo, piercing) for later phases due to risk.

Return to normal visiting for hospitals, nursing homes and prisons.

Reopen pubs, bars, nightclubs, casinos, where social distancing and strict cleaning can be complied with

