The roadmap is subject to the ongoing public health advice with movement to the next phase only possible if the virus stays under control between each phase.
The items listed under various phases represent a “flexible” menu of options for the Government to roll out as part of the gradual reopening of the country. New phases may be introduced every three weeks - but may not if the rate of new Covid-19 cases increases.
In all phases, the Government says there will still be need for physical distancing, hand hygiene, respiratory hygiene, regular cleaning and for people to stay at home and isolate if sick.
Here's a full list of the roadmap as it stands:
Outdoor workers in construction can return along with gardeners and those working on allotments
Extend restrictions on travel from home to 20km
Visits to homes of over 70s and vulnerable permitted
Slightly larger numbers can attend funerals
Open small retail outlets and marts
Open public libraries
Specific retail hours for over 70s and vulnerable who should wear gloves and face coverings.
Up to four people can visit another household for short period
Permit ‘behind closed doors’ sporting activities
Return to work for those with low levels of interaction in workplace
Reopen non-essential retail outlets with street level entrance and exit
Reopen playgrounds
Phased restarting of visits to hospital, nursing home and prisons
Travel restrictions on numbers to and in major urban centres on weekdays and weekend days
Phased reopening of crèches, childminders and pre-schools for children of essential workers
Allow small social gatherings
Reopen cafes and restaurants that adhere to social distancing guidelines
Reopen crèches, childminders and pre-schools for children of all other workers on a gradually increasing basis
Return to work for those who cannot work from home
Gradual easing of restrictions for higher risk services like hairdressers
Reopen museums, galleries, and places of worship
Permit sports team leagues like soccer and GAA but only where limitations are placed on the numbers of spectators
Reopen public swimming pools where effective cleaning can be carried out
Hotels, hostels, caravan and holiday parks for social and tourist activities initially on a limited occupancy basis
Progressively decrease restrictions on numbers travelling to and in major urban centres
Small weddings and baptisms
Allow larger social gatherings
Return to work across all sectors
Reopening of primary and secondary schools and third level institutions
Further easing of restrictions on high risk retail services
Resume tourist travel to offshore islands by nonresidents
Reopen roller skating and bowling alleys, bingo halls where numbers can be limited
Permit sports spectatorship, festivals, events and other social and cultural mass gatherings only in accordance with both indoor and outdoor numbers
Permit close physical contact sports (rugby, boxing, wrestling)
Reopen gyms, exercise, dance studios and sports clubs where regular and effective cleaning can be carried out
Open theatres and cinemas where social distancing can be maintained
Reopen enclosed shopping centres where social distancing can be maintained.
Further loosening of restrictions on services involving direct physical contact for periods of time between people for which there is not a population-wide demand (e.g. tattoo, piercing) for later phases due to risk.
Return to normal visiting for hospitals, nursing homes and prisons.
Reopen pubs, bars, nightclubs, casinos, where social distancing and strict cleaning can be complied with
