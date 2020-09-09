Coronavirus: 84 new cases and three more deaths as Nphet warns Dublin cases to double every 14 days at current rate

Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group pictured this evening at a Covid -19 update press conference at the Department of Health. Photo: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

There have been a further three deaths and 84 new coronavirus cases in Ireland as it is warned that if cases in the capital continue to increase, cases are set to double every two weeks.

Professor Philip Nolan, speaking at this evening's press briefing at the department of health, warned that if numbers continue to increase in the capital, the numbers of cases are set to double every two weeks.

"While the reproduction number for Ireland as a whole is close to 1.0, the reproduction number for Dublin alone is approximately 1.4. We are seeing increasing case numbers in Dublin, growing close to 5% per day. If this were to continue, the number of cases would double every 14 days.

"Given the size of Dublin’s population it is essential we prevent any further spread now – by limiting our social contacts and taking precautions during any essential contacts," he said.

This brings the total number of cases to 30,164 and the total number of deaths to 1,781.

There are a total of 47 people in hospital and six are in ICU.

Of today's cases, 32 are men and 52 are women, 66pc are under 45 years of age.

30pc are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case and eight cases have been identified as community transmission.

There are 51 cases in Dublin, 6 in Offaly, 5 in Kildare and the remaining 22 cases are located in Cork, Donegal, Galway, Mayo, Meath, Roscommon, Tipperary, Westmeath and Wicklow.

