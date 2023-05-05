Coronation of Britain’s King Charles III: Where to watch, what time it starts and who will be performing

The coronation of Britain’s King Charles III is the first in the UK for 70 years

The coronation of Britain’s King Charles III and his wife Camilla will take place on Saturday May 6.

Here is everything you need to know about the crowning of the new British monarch, including what happens before, during and after the ceremony.

Where can I watch the coronation?

Four hours of coronation coverage will kick off at 10am on Saturday on RTÉ One. A world broadcast feed from London will show the main event and Ray Kennedy will host a live studio discussion from Dublin.

You can also watch live coverage from BBC One, ITV and Sky from 7am.

What time does the coronation start at?

The ceremony begins at 11am, though the King and Queen Consort will travel in a procession from Buckingham Palace that sets off at about 10.20am.

Known as the King’s Procession, it will take around 30 minutes for King Charles and his wife Camilla’s horse-drawn Diamond Jubilee State Coach to get to Westminster Abbey.

The procession will be flanked by around 1,000 members of the military from the Army, Royal Navy and Royal Air Force.

Where is the coronation ceremony?

Westminster Abbey in London – the site of every coronation since 1066.

What will happen during the coronation ceremony?

At 11am, a number of lords will enter the abbey ahead of King Charles.

He will take an oath and be anointed with holy oil by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

This ritual is expected to take place behind a screen as it has historically been considered very sacred.

Gun salutes will take place across the UK about mid-way through the two-hour ceremony.

They are set off to mark the moment St Edward’s Crown is placed on King Charles’ head.

Twenty-one rounds will be fired at eleven locations – including Belfast.

A 62-round salute will take place at the Tower of London.

Camilla will then be crowned as queen. She will use the Queen Mary’s crown. It has been modified and reset to include jewels from Queen Elizabeth II’s private collection.

A musical program personally selected by King Charles – including a piece by Andrew Lloyd Webber – will reportedly be played during the proceedings.

The ceremony should wrap-up at about 1pm.

What happens after the coronation ceremony?

A second procession will return the King and Queen Consort to Buckingham Palace after the ceremony.

They will take the same route though this time will travel in the extravagant Gold State Coach.

For the first time, a royal salute and a ‘three cheers’ for the new King and Queen Consort will take place in the palace gardens.

The entire royal family will then gather on the front balcony of Buckingham Palace to wave to the crowds before heading to another balcony to watch a six-minute fly-past of Army, Royal Navy and Royal Air Force aircraft.

Who will be at the coronation?

Around 2,000 official guests will attend the celebrations, including around 100 heads of state. Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and President Michael D Higgins are among them.

Current Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is expected to attend, along with his predecessors Liz Truss and Tony Blair. French President Emmanuel Macron is also invited.

US President Joe Biden will not be there, though it is believed First Lady Jill Biden will be there in his place.

There is a lot of interest in the UK over which members of the royal family will attend the proceedings.

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Edward, Princess Anne, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are among those expected to be there.

Prince Andrew is also expected to attend.

Prince Harry will be present, though his wife Meghan Markle and his two children will remain in California. All of King Charles’ other grandchildren are anticipated to be there.

There is much speculation whether celebrity faces such as Ant and Dec will also attend the ceremony.

Why is the coronation happening now?

King Charles III acceded to the throne when his mother Queen Elizabeth II died last September 8. His coronation did not take place right away so to allow an appropriate time for national mourning.

Who is performing at the coronation concert?

Take That – without Robbie Williams – will grace the stage, along with performances by Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, Bette Midler, Andrea Bocelli, Freya Ridings and an ‘official coronation choir.’

How much will the coronation cost?

There has not yet been any official figure quoted for how much the coronation will cost, though some estimates expect the bill to run to between £50 million and £100 million pounds.

The event is funded by the UK government. the taxpayer and, in part, by Buckingham Palace.