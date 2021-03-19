Cork to rival Dublin growth thanks to €405m investment

Taoiseach Micheál Martin in Cork's Docklands as he said the funding would act as a counterweight to Dublin. Picture: Darragh Kane

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has announced a "game-changer" €405m investment aimed at helping Cork serve as a strategic counterweight to Dublin.

Mr Martin confirmed a total of €405m for urban regeneration across Cork - the bulk of which will be devoted towards helping kick-start the regeneration of the Cork docklands, one of the largest urban dockland zones in Europe.

Another major element of the package is a €45m injection in the refurbishment of the historic Grand Parade, including provision of a new Cork library.

The funding is a key element of a drive to ensure Cork becomes the fastest growing city in the country and eases some of the urban development pressures on Dublin and the east coast.

Mr Martin insisted the funding will transform the Republic’s second city.

"This significant investment of over €400m we are announcing today is a game-changer for Cork and positions the city for major growth over the next decades," he said.

“It’s all about making Cork city and county even better places in which to work, to live, to visit and to invest in."

Over €350m of the package will go towards docklands projects while the city will benefit from two strategic new bridges.

“It provides funding for the new Marina Park, it provides funding for cycleways, walkways and the Eastern Gateway Bridge, which will further improve connectivity."

“The investment will transform the Grand Parade with over €50m for a new public library, a new central plaza and boardwalk to facilitate cultural and recreational activities – making it one of the most attractive features in the centre of our city.

“It also underpins the strategy of creating strong regional cities outside Dublin, with significant funding also for Mallow town centre regeneration, Passage West, Ringaskiddy and Carrigaline Harbour Cluster.”

Bishop Lucey Park will also benefit with a facelift under the development.

The funding was provided after the last major docklands redevelopment venture fell victim to the financial and property crash in 2008/2009.

Mallow in north Cork will also benefit from the funding package.

Cork Lord Mayor Joe Kavanagh said the investment was part of an ambitious blueprint for the future of the city and showed the Government’s “ambition to develop the city as a true counterbalance to Dublin....to make Cork a world-class city to live and work in”.

