Cork to award Freedom of the City to Tomás MacCurtain and Terence MacSwiney who died during the War of Independence

Cork is to bestow the posthumous Freedom of the City on two Lord Mayors who died during the War of Independence.

Lord Mayor Councillor Joe Kavanagh has proposed awarding the posthumous honour on his two predecessors, Tomás MacCurtain and Terence MacSwiney, both to honour their sacrifice for their native city and to recognise how local centenary commemorations had been derailed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The proposed citizenship has been warmly welcomed by the descendants of the two men.

On March 20 1920, Cork's Lord Mayor Tomás MacCurtain was shot dead in Blackpool in front of his wife and son.

The killers - who had blackened their faces - were later found by his inquest to be members of the Royal Irish Constabulary (RIC).

His friend and successor as Lord Mayor of Cork, Terence MacSwiney, died in a London prison on October 25 after a 73 day hunger strike which he began in protest at his internment and trial as a civilian before a military court.

Expand Close The former Lord Mayor of Cork Terence MacSwiney / Facebook

His death prompted global outrage and was cited by Mahatma Gandhi as having influenced his subsequent political strategy and outlook.

Councillor Kavanagh said he felt it would be a fitting honour given the sacrifice of both men for Cork and Irish freedom.

Sinn Féin's Councillor Ken Collins said it was a very welcome gesture.

"Conferring this honour on Tomás Mac Curtáin and Terence Mac Swiney shows the height of esteem and respect in which their memories are held by the people of their beloved Cork."

"The honour also recognises the incredible contribution of both men to the promotion of the Irish language and culture during their lives."

"I have spoken to members of both the MacCurtain and MacSwiney families and they are absolutely delighted that this honour is to be awarded to two men whose sacrifices have reverberated through our history.

"To us they are heroes without peer but to their families they were fathers, husbands and brothers - ordinary people doing extraordinary things for their people and the freedom of their country.

