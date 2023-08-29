Cork teen Jack O’Sullivan (14) who died in drowning was a ‘wonderful young fella’, funeral hears

Mourners pictured at the requiem mass of Jack O'Sullivan at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, The Lough, Cork

Jack O’Sullivan, who died in a tragic drowning incident in Co Cork, has been described at his funeral mass today as a “wonderful young fella” who “radiated love no matter where he went”.

Jack (14) died after he got into difficulty while swimming with friends at Passage West in Cork last Thursday.

His funeral took place this morning in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, The Lough in Cork, with his burial afterwards in St Catherine’s Cemetery, Kilcully.

Jack, from Friars Walk, Co Cork, was a keen hurler with St Finbarr’s GAA Club and was due to start his second year of secondary school at Coláiste Eamann Rís in Cork city this week.

His mother Eyvonn remembered Jack as a sociable teenager who knew everybody around him and had “a personality bigger than himself”.

“We used to say Jack had a thousand and one questions and 40 more for everybody,” she said.

She said neighbours and school teachers alike described him as “a lovable rogue” and “handsome, charming, and very polite.”

Eyvonn said the best thing Jack ever did was join St Finbarr’s, that he loved going to matches and training, and that he was known for being a joker in training.

“In training, Jack would mess, laugh, fool around, but a shout from his coaches would soon settle him down.”

She said Jack lived every day to the fullest and tried to squeeze everything he could into every day.

“He broke a thousand hearts the day he decided he wanted a new adventure,” she said.

She thanked Jack’s friend David, the coast guard and emergency services for helping with Jack’s recovery and bringing him back to his family.

A number of symbols were brought to the altar to represent Jack’s life including a hurl and helmet, aftershave and a hairbrush as Jack “always liked to look his best”, sweets and a drink bottle representing “his love for food.”

Mourners were told of the “grief, sorrow and loss” being felt across the country after Jack’s death and the tragic road accident in which four young people died in Clonmel, Co Tipperary.

“It’s in a deep spirit of shock and of pain that we spend these few days in disbelief,” mourners were told.

Mourners, some of whom attended wearing St Finbarr’s jerseys and Coláiste Eamann Rís uniforms, heard how Jack cared for his sister while bringing her to school.

While at Disneyland during a school trip to Paris, a fellow student lost their pass and Jack spoke with the teacher and offered his pass to the student.

Jack is survived by his father Kevin and mother Eyvonn, his brother James and sisters Kayleigh, Sophie, Chloe, Mia and Isabelle.