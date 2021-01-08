Cork student wins BT Young Scientist competition for project to detect 'deepfake' videos

Bandon Grammar pupil Greg Tarr has been announced as the winner of the 57th BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition (BTYSTE).

The Co Cork student took home the €7,500 cheque and BTYSTE perpetual trophy for his project which analyses the growing social impact of “deepfake” digital content.

Greg uses artificial intelligence (AI) to devise a detection system which he believes is more accurate and quicker than those in regular usage.

The system, which uses advanced machine learning techniques, was entered in the technology category at this year’s virtual BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition.

"Deepfakes" refer to manipulated videos and other digital representations produced by sophisticated AI, creating fabricated images and sounds that appear to be real and are very convincing.

Greg said these videos have already caused major detrimental social impact, notably in influencing elections and facilitating fraud.

Deepfakes have become such a big problem that large tech companies came together in 2020 to offer a $1m prize in an effort to tackle detection.

Greg analysed the top five entries and he attempted to solve the problem by using AI to run images in batches and deploy hardware more efficiently.

This is Greg's fifth time participating in the exhibition. Giving advice to new students hoping to join next year, he said "I'd say definitely do it but have fun doing it. That's the most important part."

Online Editors