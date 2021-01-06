Cork skeleton find may date back to War of Independence

A SKELETON discovered buried by an old Cork railway line may be the remains of a British soldier or Black & Tan captured and executed by the IRA during the War of Independence.

Assistant State Pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster yesterday examined the remains found by the old Midleton-Youghal railway line in east Cork on Tuesday evening.

The line is being redeveloped as a greenway - and workers were shocked during site clearance works to discover what were clearly human bones.

All work was immediately suspended and the area was sealed off by gardaí.

A forensic anthropologist will now examine the bones, including a human skull, to determine their precise age and origin.

The bones are considered historic and, all indications are they were buried at the site near the Dungourney Road a considerable time ago.

A preliminary examination of the skull and large bones recovered indicated they are the remains of an adult male and are somewhere between 20 and 100 years old. Gardaí also uncovered a number of animal bones in the area.

A Garda source stressed that the remains can only be precisely dated after laboratory tests and a full forensic examination.

However, gardaí do not believe the remains involve a recent death and are keeping an open mind about the grim discovery.

One local theory is that the remains could be those of a British soldier or Black and Tan executed by the IRA in 1920-21.

This was underpinned by the proximity of the site to the IRA's famous 'Sing Sing' holding prison in east Cork.

It was used as a secret detention centre for Crown forces captured in Cork - and became notorious during the conflict.

More than a dozen were executed and buried locally after being held at 'Sing Sing' which was the vault of an old church.

Rumours that it was haunted ensured locals gave it a wide berth.

Cork was an epicentre of the War of Independence with some of the conflict's most vicious battles and atrocities including the Kilmichael ambush and the burning of Cork.

Historian Barry Keane said the find was intriguing given its proximity to an area closely associated with IRA executions.

"A number of Crown personnel were reported missing from that general area," he said.

Mr Keane, who wrote the book 'Massacre in West Cork', said remains were found in an area of significant IRA activity in 1919-21.

One British soldier reported missing from the area was Private John Arthur Anderson of the Cameron Highlanders who was abducted in error by an IRA unit in Cobh after mistaking him for a British Army officer with the same surname.

The Midleton-Youghal railway line was first developed in 1859 but the last train to use the Midleton-Youghal section ran 33 years ago. Cork Co Council now plans to transform the 23km line into a €19.8m greenway.

