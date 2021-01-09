Cork Port activates emergency plan due to major fire as local residents told to close windows and doors

Units of the fire brigade are fighting the fire and the the port has activated its emergency plan. Picture: David Creedon / Anzenberger

FIREFIGHTERS are battling a major blaze at a grain storage depot which forced the Port of Cork to trigger its emergency response plan.

The blaze erupted at a large depot for the storage of animal grain in Ringaskiddy shortly after 8am today.

Plumes of smoke were visible over the deepwater port and up to 4km inland.

Flames were also visible above the large silo involved.

In response to the blaze, parts of the port have been evacuated as a precautionary measure.

A major fire broke out at the R & H Hall storage facility in Cork Port which houses animal feed. Picture: David Creedon / Anzenberger

A major fire broke out at the R & H Hall storage facility in Cork Port which houses animal feed. Picture: David Creedon / Anzenberger

It is believed the fire erupted at an R&H Hall grain storage depot.

There are no reports of any injuries and the fire is being treated as entirely accidental.

Cork Fire Brigade units have raced to the scene with units being drawn to Ringaskiddy from Cork city as well as other county towns.

They are being supported by firefighters from the Port of Cork who were first at the scene.

Gardaí are at the scene to assist with traffic control.

It is feared it could take some time to extinguish the blaze given the size of the depot involved.

Given the large clouds of smoke being generated by the fire, Ringaskiddy residents have been urged to stay indoors and to ensure all windows and doors are closed.

Motorists have also been urged to drive with care in the area given the risk of reduced visibility due to smoke billowing over roadways.

The AA Roadwatch issued a warning to motorists this morning.

In a social media post, the Port of Cork urged people to stay indoors.

"Locals residents are advised to keep all doors and windows closed and to remain indoors."

