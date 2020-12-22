Cork pharmacy goes viral after prescribing customer ‘three sweets daily’ in heartwarming gesture

Crosshaven pharmacy has prescribed their customers to take the sweets 'three times daily' with a cup of tea. Photo by: Keira Gilleechi/ Twitter

A Cork pharmacy has gone viral after giving customers a cute bag of chocolate treats for the festive season which they have prescribed for them to take 'three times daily'.

The chemist in Crosshaven didn’t give up the opportunity to make a pharmacy-related joke and wrote on the bags, usually given for prescriptions: “Take one three times daily with a cup of tea. Happy Christmas from all at Crosshaven Pharmacy!”

The plastic bags contained a mixture of traditional Christmas treats- Roses and Celebrations.

Twitter user Kiera Gilleechi shared the picture after her aunt received them, saying she wished she lived in Cork to receive the kind gesture.

She captioned the image: “My aunt just got given these in her local pharmacy and honestly this is yet another reason why I need to move to Cork.”

My aunt just got given these in her local pharmacy and honestly this is yet another reason why I need to move to Cork pic.twitter.com/VTtlZtGPH5 — Keira Gilleechi (@gilleechi) December 21, 2020

The post received over 46,800 likes with users flocking to the chemist to thank the pharmacy for the gesture, and also to share their jealousy that it's not their local chemist.

One user wrote: “That seems like a dangerously low dosage”, while another joked back: “I’d say it’s a repeat prescription”.

A customer of the pharmacy commented: “This is my local pharmacy and they are fabulous. They also drive you home if you are unwell!!!! And keep the make up samples you like aside for you. Deirdre and the girls are AMAZING”

While a third wrote: “Haha brilliant. You would never get that craic in Dublin (lived there for 13 years, so I am allowed to have a lighthearted opinion)”

Another Twitter user shared an image of a club milk bar that she was given by her pharmacy during the summer in a similar kind gesture.

Sticking a prescription sticker to the bar, Kennellys Pharmacy in Killarney, Co Kerry wrote: “Community spirit will beat this virus. Social distancing, hand washing and talking with a loved one helps us stay healthy. A cuppa helps too! Relax and have a little break.”

