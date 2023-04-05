Cork man gets social welfare logo tattooed on his face
Cork man gets social welfare logo tattooed on his face
Latest Irish News
Just 20 seminarians now studying to become Catholic priests for Ireland's 26 dioceses
Developers told to build new homes within next 12 months with new scheme that could save them €26,000 per house
Graham Dwyer to seek Supreme Court appeal against his conviction for the murder of Elaine O’Hara
Everything you need to know about the Government’s new housing plans
Man threw bleach in woman’s eyes, tried to strangle her with phone charger and falsely imprisoned her in flat
Smoking down 79pc on Trinity College campus but vaping up
Girl left with scar after she was scalded by coffee settles court case against café for €45,000
Over 8,000 abortions carried out in Ireland last year, Taoiseach tells the Dáil
Government leaders say Niall Collins should have recused himself from meeting about land later sold to his wife
Mayo 1951 All-Ireland winner Dr Michael Loftus remembered as ‘gentleman for all ages’ as he is laid to rest
Top Stories
Ireland teenager Evan Ferguson signs new long-term deal with Brighton
Bipolar disorder: ‘Having children was always going to be high risk – I’m angry I was left with so little aftercare’
Government leaders say Niall Collins should have recused himself from meeting about land later sold to his wife
Garda Commissioner to meet DPP over failed Gerry Hutch prosecution
Latest NewsMore
Just 20 seminarians now studying to become Catholic priests for Ireland's 26 dioceses
Latest | Brighton aim to help Evan Ferguson ‘become one of the strongest strikers in Europe’ after Irish teen signs new deal
Wild Youth - We Are One - Eurovision 2023
Dublin band Wild Youth are selected to represent Ireland at Eurovision
Lauren Delany: Ireland’s final Women’s Six Nations clash with Scotland is ‘100 per cent a cup final’
Pep Guardiola surprised Man City so close to Arsenal after making slower start
Developers told to build new homes within next 12 months with new scheme that could save them €26,000 per house
Graham Dwyer to seek Supreme Court appeal against his conviction for the murder of Elaine O’Hara
The unstoppable rise and sudden downfall of Tucker Carlson as invincibility spell has worn off
Biggest shareholder turns on Ires as investor revolt grows legs