Cork man at centre of immigration controversy in US signs documents to pave way for deportation

A Cork man who is at the centre of an immigration controversy in the US has signed documents to pave the way for deportation.

Keith Byrne (37) signed the documents this morning in the US, according to his father.

Speaking to Independent.ie, Jim Byrne said that Keith would "take the advice of those around him".

"We won’t know anything for two to three weeks. We’re keeping our hopes up and our fingers and toes crossed," said Jim Byrne.

Keith Byrne, originally from Fermoy, signed the passport application after nine days of detention in Pike County Correctional Facility in north-east Pennsylvania. He was detained by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement on his way to work last Wednesday.

He now has to wait for an Irish passport renewal before he can travel to Ireland.

Keith Byrne and Keren Zaga

Refusal to sign the documents could have sent Mr Byrne to jail for up to four years. Agreeing to the deal imposes a five-year minimum ban on re-entry to the US, with no guarantee that the restriction is ever lifted.

Speaking to RTÉ Radio One’s Drivetime yesterday evening, Keith’s wife Keren Zaga said: "The deadline for tomorrow is that he sign a passport application... and once that passport application is signed then ICE can apply for his passport, which is what they need to put him on a plane to go home.

"He has to sign it legally, otherwise he can be charged criminally, because it's a criminal offence to not comply with deportation. He has been left with no choice, but to sign this application for a passport.

"We never considered that they would ever take him... he never was contacted by ICE (Immigration Customs Enforcement) before that moment. They told our lawyer that he was not a person of interest a few years ago.

"He has been here very, very documented and trying in every effort to adjust his status... being upfront and open about everything, about his past."

Mr Byrneentered the US in 2007 under the visa-waiver programme. His family say he overstayed his visa after meeting his future wife.

Mr Byrne married Ms Zaga in 2009 and they live in Springfield, Pennsylvania with their children Leona (6) and Gabriel (4), and Mr Byrne’s 13-year-old stepson, Ezra.

In 2010, the family applied for Mr Byrne’s status as a permanent citizen, expecting a simple process due to him being married to and the father of US citizens.

Because of two minor marijuana possession charges from Mr Byrne’s early 20s in Ireland, and his breach of the visa-waiver programme, his application and subsequent appeals were denied and his deportation was ordered.

US Congressman Brendan Boyle said Keith Byrne's case shows "just how broken" the US immigration system is.

"Mr. Byrne is married to an American wife and has three American children," he said in a statement to Independent.ie.

"He started his own small business and pays taxes. He’s never had so much as a speeding ticket while living in the US.

"How exactly does it make America great to deport this man?

"For over a decade now, polls have consistently showed about 70PC of the American people favor comprehensive immigration reform. In 2013 the Senate passed such a bill by a 68-32 vote. But a small, very loud, nativist minority has been able to block it. Immigrants built America. To betray them, is to betray our country’s history."

