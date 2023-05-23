Cork environmentalist backed by Robert Downey Jr shortlisted for European Inventor Award

An Irish environmentalist, who counts Hollywood star Robert Downey Jr among his backers, has been shortlisted for the European Inventor Award.

Cork native Fionn Ferreira is tackling pollution with his magnet-based method, which extracts microplastics from water quickly, safely and without harm.​

The 22-year-old comes from a family of boat builders and he grew up in Ballydehob. Mr Ferreira said spending his formative years near the coast fuelled his passion for the marine habitat and inspired him to find a solution to waste issues.

“The severity of the situation was overwhelming, and I felt an intense sense of urgency to comprehend the grave risks it poses. The fact that these plastics disintegrate into minuscule fragments, ultimately infiltrating our food chain and water, is having a devastating effect on our health,” he said.

Mr Ferreira’s innovative solution for removing microplastics from water involves a ferrofluid mixture, or magnetic liquid.

Unlike other methods, his process produces zero waste and does not require any filters or chemicals. The magnetic liquid binds to microplastic particles, separating them from water sources and allowing for their removal using magnets. The process retains nearly all of the magnetic liquid, which can be reused, while removing microplastics.

The process can also be safely used on drinking water.

Mr Ferreira began studying chemistry in 2019 at the University of Groningen in the Netherlands. He continued to develop his innovation throughout his studies and began entering the project at various fairs and competitions. He clinched a victory in the renowned Google Science Fair, catapulting his invention into the media spotlight.

With the help of Ironman star Robert Downey Jr and the actor’s climate tech venture capital company, Footprint Coalition, Mr Ferreira’s method has been prototyped and improved to such an extent that it now removes over 85pc of microplastics in a single pass.

Mr Ferreira has also been working with the University of Texas to adapt his method to water treatment facilities universally.

A key challenge in collecting microplastics is that they contain various types, colours, and qualities of plastic, which makes recycling difficult. Mr Ferreira has said he aims to collect the microplastics and outsource them for future recycling.

In 2020 he founded both Fionn & Co LLC and the Green Journey Coalition Inc to continue his mission of cleaning the world’s oceans and preserving the environment.

“The pursuit of a microplastic-free future is a noble and essential cause that demands our attention and action. Everyone who commits to this cause is doing immeasurable good for our planet, and there is no limit to the good that can be achieved when we work together,” he added.

Through five categories and the European Young Inventors Prize for innovators aged 30 years and under, the awards celebrate the “tomorrow shapers”.

The competition’s organisers have described those shortlisted as, “inventors whose perseverance, ingenuity and creativity are paving the way to a brighter future”.

The winners will be announced on July 4.