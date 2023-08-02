Cork County Board makes way for the ‘Boss’ as rocker eyes Páirc Uí Chaoimh for multiple-gig Ireland tour in 2024

Sources said matches at the Cork stadium are being moved from May 2024 to accommodate a major international artist. Above, Springsteen performs at the RDS last May. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Bruce Springsteen is poised to return to Ireland for a series of gigs in May 2024 after three sell-out concerts in Dublin this year.

Springsteen’s management team is negotiating for two concerts at Cork’s Páirc Uí Chaoimh on May 16 and 18 – with a second Irish venue, Kilkenny, also in the pipeline for multiple gigs.

There are said to be no plans for Dublin concerts in 2024.

A Cork County Board source has now indicated that matches are being rescheduled or transferred from the May dates next year in anticipation of a major international artist performing at the venue.

The proposed concert was discussed at a county board meeting this week – with delegates being told the promoter wanted clarification on the specific dates available.

One football championship match has already been rescheduled.

Bruce Springsteen performs hit to 'Born to run' in front of thousands at the RDS in Dublin

It is expected the concerts will be announced within the next few weeks.

It will mark a hectic 2024 concert season for Ireland with sell-out concerts by Taylor Swift and Coldplay already announced for the capital.

It is understood that negotiations are under way for another Slane Castle concert after the success of the Harry Styles gig at the famous Meath venue last June.

Both The Rolling Stones and Paul McCartney are on tour next year but have commitments outside Europe.

The major series of concerts have been hailed as a strategic boost for the Irish tourist season, with hotel bookings already rocketing in Dublin around the Swift concerts at the Aviva and the Coldplay gigs at Croke Park.

The Boss played two concerts at Nowlan Park in Kilkenny in 2013 as part of a ‘Springsteen Weekender’ – and the star was said to have loved both the atmosphere and the venue.

He also played Cork in 2013 but the concert was at the old Páirc Uí Chaoimh stadium.

The new Cork stadium has since been lavishly refurbished and specially designed to facilitate the staging of concerts with enhanced catering and support facilities.

Ed Sheeran, Elton John and Rod Stewart have all played at the revamped stadium.

Springsteen concluded his three-month European tour last week with a vow that he would be back in Europe next year.

He will begin a series of concerts at outdoor US stadiums from mid August.

The New Jersey rocker played three sell-out concerts in the RDS last May as the second gigs of his European tour, with many fans saying they were among the finest performances of the entire tour.

Demand for tickets was such that two further RDS gigs would have sold-out.

It was the first concert series in Ireland by The Boss since his two Croke Park performances in 2016 as part of the hit The River tour.

Aiken Promotions were contacted for comment.