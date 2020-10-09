Cork convent fire that swept out of control started by teens, say gardaí

GARDAÍ believe an historic convent was gutted after a fire apparently started by teenagers accidentally swept out of control.

The revelation came as gardaí confirmed they are to prepare a file for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) over the fire which gutted parts of the old Sisters of Mercy convent on the Cork Road, Skibbereen on September 29.

Officials are now satisfied as to the precise cause of the blaze in the sprawling premises which was left empty and abandoned for several years.

"Investigating Gardaí have spoken to a number of juveniles and a file will be submitted to the DPP in due course," a garda spokesperson said.

"Gardaí are not seeking any other person or persons in relation to this incident at the present time and wish to thank the people of Skibbereen and all those who have assisted in this investigation to date."

The fire, which was detected shortly before 5pm on September 29, spread quickly throughout the building which has been empty and unoccupied for several years.

At one point, flames and thick smoke were visible pouring from both the windows and roof of the sprawling complex.

A large plume of smoke was visible across the town and from several kilometres outside Skibbereen.

Units of Skibbereen fire brigade, supported by other west Cork units, managed to bring the blaze under control but not before sections of the convent were effectively gutted.

Fire fighters had battled to save one section of the convent which boasts a famous rose petal stained glass window in its chapel.

The complex had secured planning permission just last month from Cork Co Council for a proposed €10m redevelopment.

Developers Remcoll Capital insisted they remain committed to the project.

Chief executive Paul Collins admitted they were shocked by the scale of the damage.

"We have remedial work to do now to make the building less vulnerable.

We are devastated by what happened. But our commitment to the project hasn't changed," he said.

"I don't understand how someone would have done this, or why. Our commitment here is social and it is a long-term project for us."

He confirmed that some of the famous wood carvings and stained glass work in the structure was destroyed.

Parts of the complex date back to 1857 and the convent chapel was designed by the famous firm of EW Pugin and GC Ashlin.

It was consecrated in 1868 but the Sisters of Mercy involvement with Skibbereen ended 16 years ago.

In 2016, Skibbereen's three secondary schools, including the former Sisters of Mercy school, were merged.

