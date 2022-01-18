Cork city to press ahead with flood defence scheme despite opposition as bids open for building work

Jeweller Roland Kennedy bails out his shop in heavy flooding on Winthrop street, Cork city. Pic Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision

IRELAND'S most flood-prone city is to press ahead with a stalled multi-million Euro tidal defence scheme.

Cork City Council has now issued pre-qualification tenders for the Morrisons Island flood defence scheme which had been repeatedly delayed by legal challenges.

The High Court last year upheld decisions by An Bord Pleanála and Cork City Council for remedial works to proceed at Morrisons Island in the city centre.

It was seen as a major blow for Save Cork City, a campaign group which opposed what they said was "a stark choice of fast-flowing water, pumps, embankments and walls while we live our lives below the level of flood water or the choice of a far safer environment where the great asset of our historic city, the river, can define our wellbeing, our success and our sense of identity."

However, groups including Cork Chamber of Commerce and Cork Business Association warned it was imperative that vulnerable parts of the city centre be protected from the flood threat.

Business groups warned it was unacceptable for traders - many of whom lack flood protection insurance cover - to operate in constant fear of the next tidal deluge.

Cork suffered over €100 million worth of damage in devastating floods in 2009 which closed one of the city's major water treatment plants and forced the partial evacuation of an acute hospital.

The city suffered less serious flooding on multiple occasions since then including widespread flooding in October 2020.

Cork City Council chief executive Ann Doherty said the tenders were an immediate response to the two High Court judgements last year.

"This is a critical infrastructural project which has arisen from a decision of a democratically-elected council, has met all planning requirements and undergone a full judicial review process,” she said.

“The city centre has been seriously flooded on multiple occasions throughout the years causing severe damage to uninsured businesses and risk and distress to their owners and to residents."

"Cork City Council has an obligation to protect the city and the livelihoods and safety of those who work there. This responsibility is all the more onerous given the impact of the pandemic on business life.”

Pointedly, she said parts of Cork's riverside will no longer be used as a giant urban car park.

Central to the scheme will be the creation of a three metre wide quayside promenade.

Supporters of the project insist this will help revitalise the entire area.

Office of Public Works Minister Patrick O'Donovan said the Morrisons Island works will be a major step towards protecting Cork city centre from the perennial flooding threat.

"When completed, (it) will contribute towards defending the community and businesses in a significant area of Cork city centre from tidal flooding," he said.

"The OPW funding for the Morrison’s Island project forms part of the overall allocation of €1.3 billion under the renewed National Development Plan."

The Morrisons Island plan is just one element of the wider blueprint to protect Cork from tidal flooding.

An original flood defence plan was estimated at €50 million but, with modifications and additional works, is now expected to cost €80 million to €100 million.

The OPW repeatedly warned that the Cork scheme is extremely complex with a significant number of challenging design details.

The plan will replace railings and low river walls with quays of up to 1.5m (4.5ft) in height.

Cork has been hit six times over the past 12 years by disastrous floods, one of which inflicted an estimated €100m worth of damage in 2009.

Government and OPW experts opted for a flood protection plan based on riverside defences rather than a Thames-style tidal barrier because the latter could cost as much as €1bn.

The OPW plan includes major embankments for the Lee Fields, flood walls by the Mardyke and increasing the height of all existing low city centre quay walls with structures of between 1.2m and 1.5m in height.

It also includes the covering of some vulnerable culverts and work to both bridges and drains to enhance water flow at peak discharge periods.

All open railings around the city quays will either be replaced with walls or supplemented by portable flood barriers.

