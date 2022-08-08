Cork city coroner who lost two sisters and nephew to cancer raises €12,000 after 220km charity cycle

Cork City coroner Philip Comyn who undertook a 220km charity cycle to raise funds for cancer research after losing three family members to the disease. Pic Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision

A CORONER who lost three relatives to different forms of cancer has raised over €12,000 for cancer research and treatment thanks to a 220km charity cycle from Galway to Cork.

Philip Comyn (63), who is the Cork City Coroner, decided to undertake the gruelling challenge with some friends as a tribute to two sisters and a nephew who died from cancer.

The cycle - from the Kilconnell, Co Galway ancestral home of Philip's father to Cork University Hospital (CUH) - concluded on the third anniversary of the death of his sister. Deirdre.

Philip's other sister, Rosemary, died from cancer on May 12 2021.

Read More

“I lost my two sisters, Rose and Deirdre and my nephew, Christopher to three different types of cancer in the last six years and I thought it would be a nice idea to do something in their memory to help fund research plus I regularly come across the impact cancer can have in my work as a coroner," he said.

“I first thought of it on the day of my sister Rose’s burial in May last year but then I let it subside for a while and then over Christmas I decided I better do something so I bought a bike and I’ve been in training since January, I might do 50kms three days a week plus maybe 20kms two other days.”

Having considered various routes, Philip decided on a 220km from his father's old homestead in east Galway down to CUH where much of the cancer research in the south is focused.

His aim was to raise €10,000 for the CUH cancer charity - but the fund is currently at over €12,500.

“I don’t know why this particular idea came to me, but it did. My late father moved to Mallow to set up his legal practice in 1948 so the only family we have left in Kilconnell are those that are buried there so this will be a nice way of connecting with family roots.”Philip was joined on the marathon trek by his friends, Peter Boyle, Ger O’Sullivan, and Jim Ronayne.

Ensuring that the entire event was a family venture was his wife, Gwynne, who agreed to operate the support vehicle for the cycle.

“I’ve set up a Go Fund Me page and all the donations will go to the CUH Cancer charity – I’m paying for the bike and the other equipment and the accommodation myself but everything we raise will go to assist the great work that they do into cancer research at CUH.”

Anyone wishing to donate to Philip Comyn’s Galway to Cork charity cycle in aid of cancer treatment and research can do so by visiting GoFundMe.