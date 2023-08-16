Cork beach-goers warned to avoid bathing spot due to ‘rodent infestation’

Beach-goers have been advised to stay clear of one strand in west Cork due to a “rodent infestation”.

Cork County Council have urged members of the public to “not play or swim” at Ballyrisode Beach – located around 10km west of Schull Town – while the issue is being dealt with.

The beach, which is located close to the Mizen peninsula, is a favourite for bathers and families.

It has been reported that a large number of rats have been seen in recent days.

"Bathers are advised not to play or swim in the general vicinity of the rocky area near the car park due to a rodent infestation,” the council said in a statement.

Those planning a visit to the beach were also told to “take caution” in the wider area.

"An authorised contractor has laid bait on the beach and will continue to carry out inspections/lay bait as necessary until the issue has been resolved,” the council added.

The current swim restriction at the beach is expected to last for 14 days according to beaches.ie, a site by the Environmental Protection Agency that shares water quality and bathing information at the Ireland’s beaches.

Swimming in the water at the beach in Toomore, Co Cork is not advised due to “risk of deterioration of water quality”.