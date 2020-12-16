Cork avoids tidal flooding thanks to late wind change

Co Cork has been hit by a number of floods over recent months (Damien Storan/PA)

CORK traders heaved a sigh of relief as the city centre avoided major flooding despite a Status Orange wind alert and exceptionally high tides.

An unexpected early morning change in wind direction ultimately helped protect the city.

A major operation was launched overnight by Cork City Council and Cork Co Council amid fears of tidal flooding in the city and county towns including Bantry, Dunmanway and Midleton.

High tide peaked at 6.21am but while there was spot-flooding on low-lying quays, the city centre and major trading streets avoided serious flooding.

Cork City Council stressed there will be no disruption to business and Christmas trading.

However, high winds did bring down a number of trees around the city with motorists warned to expect minor traffic disruption as a result.

Traders and householders had been warned to protect properties from a second bout of damaging tidal flooding in just eight weeks as Met Éireann issued a Status Orange wind warning for Cork.

A Status Yellow alert was issued for Dublin and Leinster, Clare, Kerry, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford where winds could gust to 100kmh until 9am today as an Atlantic front swept past Ireland.

In Cork, wind gusts exceeded 110kmh, particularly in exposed coastal areas - triggering the second highest possible alert level.

However, greatest concern was focused on the threat posed by tidal flooding because of the combination of high astronomical tides, a storm surge, recent heavy rainfall and wind direction.

The flood threat was initially assessed as comparable to the floods last October which inflicted the worst damage in Cork since 2014.

Business owners warned that it once again raised issues over the delay in the €140m Cork flood defence scheme first promised after more than €100m in damage was caused by catastrophic River Lee flooding in 2009.

Cork Chamber of Commerce chief executive Conor Healy said it again underlined the critical importance of protecting Cork city centre from tidal flooding.

The risk of flooding was assessed over the next 48 hours as significant for low-lying parts of Cork city centre as well as county towns such as Bantry, Dunmanway and Midleton.

Cork City Council staff worked around-the-clock to ensure all drains and culverts were clear of debris while sandbags and gel bags were being offered to householders and traders from special depots.

Special pump teams were also put on standby in flood-threatened areas of both the city and county.

Low-lying roads around Cork city centre were closed during the likely flooding period - and motorists were warned not to park cars overnight along city quays.

However, while minor flooding occurred on low-lying quays including Morrison's Island and Fr Maitiu Quay, floods did not reach major trading areas.

In the county, only minor flooding was reported in Bantry's main square.

