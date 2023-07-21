Cork Airport chiefs in talks about direct flights to New York

Cork Airport is in talks with various airlines about opening a direct route to New York, Independent.ie can reveal.

DAA, the state body which runs Cork and Dublin airports, said the opening of the route could happen within the next three years.

Cork Airport made a submission to the Government’s ‘mid-term review’ of regional airports, in which it said it is looking at a direct link to the United States.

“Whilst Cork is well serviced in European route terms, our hinterland has identified demand for transatlantic services, primarily Cork – New York,” it said.

“We are in dialogue with airlines and continue to pursue that on commercial grounds.”

A spokesman for DAA confirmed Cork Airport is still in discussions with several potential partners about opening a New York route. However, he said this was likely a medium-term project.

“We’re working on a three-year timeframe,” he said.

In January, Cork Chamber published a survey of its members which found New York was by far the most in-demand new direct destination from Cork Airport.

The poll, which was carried out in co-operation with Cork Airport, asked businesses about their current travel patterns and future route preferences.

The survey found that the Americas was the final destination for 75pc of all long-haul trips out of Cork taken by businesses, and New York was the most desired airport for future connectivity from Cork.

Conor Healy, the CEO of Cork Chamber, called the results of the survey “undeniable” and said new routes to “key business locations” will be required to support continued economic growth in the Cork region.

Irish airports have been exploring increased direct links to the Americas in an effort to expand their offerings and attract new passengers.

In an interview with the Irish Independent in May, DAA chief executive Kenny Jacobs said the organisation is having exploratory talks with LATAM, one of the largest airlines in Latin America, about a route from Dublin Airport to Brazil.

Last month, China’s Hainan Airlines announced the reopening of its direct route from Dublin to Beijing, and Mr Jacobs said there was a focus on expanding long-haul travel at the airport. Cork Airport’s submission to the regional mid-term review also featured a call for the State to subsidise airport charges at the facility, as part of its effort to reduce emissions.

The organisation said it supports the Government’s goal to reduce Ireland’s emissions by 51pc by 2030. However, it said it would be helped by increased state support.

“Carbon emitted from aircraft is the greatest challenge for sustainability in aviation. Targeted supports for the reduction of aircraft emissions should be considered,” it said.

“This would entail the subsidisation of airport charges on the basis that airports operate more sustainable aircraft in Cork Airport.

“In addition, the new requirement of airlines increasingly expecting discounts on airport charges for the deployment of low-carbon aircraft could be specifically supported within the provision of operating aid for airports.”