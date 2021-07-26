Cork aims to become fastest expanding city in Ireland with new development plan

Cork aims to become the fastest expanding city in Ireland over the next two decades with its new development plan backed by €3.5bn in ring-fenced Government funding over the next 20 years.

Cork City Council launched its 'Our City, Our Future' development plan to 2028 with the aim of supporting the creation of 20,000 homes and 31,000 new jobs.

The city also aims to develop its sprawling docklands, enhance urban green spaces and upgrade local transport networks.

Lord Mayor of Cork, Councillor Colm Kelleher said the Republic's second city aims to deliver on its potential and become a strategic counterweight to Dublin and the east coast.

"This is the first of three critically important city development plans for Cork," he said.

"It is the first of three such plans that will provide a pathway to achieving a 50pc increase in population by 2040 so that Cork grows as a city of international scale.

"It is centred around supporting housing, economic development, public realm renewal, transport, more amenity spaces and community services in existing built-up areas, using the internationally-recognised 15-minute city model."

Cork City Council chief executive Ann Doherty said the city will play a central role in the Government's Ireland 2040 strategy.

"This draft plan is being published at a time of unprecedented opportunity. Cork City has up to €1.8bn in ring-fenced central government funding and up to €3.5bn earmarked for the city over 20 years as part of the Cork Metropolitan Area Transport Strategy (CMATS)."]

"There is a visible confidence in our city as evidenced by planned landmark projects such as the €46m Grand Parade Quarter, which is going through public consultation at present, and the Cork City Docklands, a scheme of international significance that, as Ireland’s largest regeneration project has already received €355m from the Government’s Urban Regeneration and Development Fund (URDF)," Ms Doherty said.

Cork has already seen major developments at Penrose Dock and Horgan's Quay as well as major investment in the Medieval, Victorian, Huguenot Quarters.