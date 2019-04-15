Corbetts take part in documentary 'to defend Jason's name from Molly's lies'

The family of murdered Irishman Jason Corbett have taken part in a major US network documentary about the crime in order to defend his good name.

The family of murdered Irishman Jason Corbett have taken part in a major US network documentary about the crime in order to defend his good name.

Tracey Corbett-Lynch, Jason's sister, said they decided to participate in the hour-long episode of '48 Hours' on CBS after his killers recorded a TV interview in which they made scurrilous allegations against him.

Molly Martens (35) and Tom Martens (68) were convicted of the second-degree murder of the Limerick-born businessman (39), who was beaten to death as he slept in August 2015. The Tennessee father and daughter are now serving 20-25 years in North Carolina prisons but have appealed their convictions.

Now US network CBS is to devote an episode of its award-winning documentary series '48 Hours' to the murder of Mr Corbett, airing on Saturday at 8pm.

Ms Corbett-Lynch explained the decision to participate in the CBS programme was made on the basis of allegations levelled by Tom and Molly Martens in a US TV interview recorded before their murder convictions two years ago - and broadcast just 24 hours after their imprisonment.

"Tom and Molly Martens did not seek just to kill my brother - they also sought to destroy his good name and reputation," she said.

"Even before their 2017 trial, they had given an interview to a US TV channel in which they levelled unfounded and scurrilous allegations against Jason."

Molly Martens claimed in a graphic interview that she was afraid of her husband. However, she declined to give evidence in her own defence at the trial - and no such allegations were ever entered into evidence.

Tom Martens, a retired FBI agent, acknowledged in his trial evidence he had never seen Jason threaten or abuse his daughter.

"These appalling allegations caused enormous hurt and upset to Jason's family, friends and work colleagues both in Ireland and the US," Ms Corbett-Lynch said. "It speaks volumes of the type of people that Tom and Molly Martens are that they never once raised those same allegations during their murder trial.

"We will never falter in our campaign to ensure that Tom and Molly Martens serve the full sentence handed down by a North Carolina court for their terrible crime. We will also never tire of defending the good name and honourable reputation of a dearly loved father, brother, son, uncle, friend, as well as a proud Limerick native and Irishman."

Ms Corbett-Lynch said she had made three vows to her late brother - to see justice done, to protect his two children by his late first wife, and to defend his good name.

"They [Tom and Molly Martens] have never shown one ounce of remorse for beating a helpless father to death as he slept," she said. "They left his adored children, Jack and Sarah, orphaned.

"Our decision to participate in the award-winning '48 Hours' programme is part of our ongoing commitment to fulfil that second solemn promise to Jason - to challenge every lie and scurrilous allegation levelled against his good name by those who will resort to anything in their bid to evade justice," she added.

Irish Independent