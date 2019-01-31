Corbett family attend killers' appeal 'to give Jason a voice'

The family of an Irish father of two brutally murdered by his American wife and father-in-law have said they retain full faith in the North Carolina justice system.

Tracey Corbett-Lynch, her sister Marilyn, brother Wayne, and friend Lynn Shanahan have flown to the US to attend the opening of the appeal by Molly (34) and Tom Martens (68) against their conviction for the brutal murder of Limerick businessman Jason Corbett (39) in 2015.

Their appeal against their second-degree murder convictions is due to be heard today before the North Carolina Court of Appeals in Raleigh.

Ms Corbett-Lynch, speaking to the Irish Independent, said her family remained convinced that justice for her brother would be upheld.

"We put our faith in the law and the justice system in North Carolina over Jason's murder and that faith was fully justified given the guilty verdicts returned by the jury in Davidson County Superior Court in August 2017," she said.

"We wanted to attend the North Carolina Court of Appeals hearing in Raleigh to show our support for the police and prosecutors who did such an incredible job in bringing my brother's killers to justice."

Ms Corbett-Lynch helped spearhead a campaign to support prosecutors and to ensure the self-defence claims by Tom and Molly Martens were challenged and disproved.

She has since written a best-selling book, 'My Brother Jason', about the Limerick family's fight for justice.

"We are also attending the court to give our brother a voice - and to say that justice was served in Lexington two years ago and should now be upheld," she said.

"We have been overwhelmed by the support, kindness and solidarity of the people of North Carolina which is another reason why we want to be here - to demonstrate our gratitude."

Tom Martens, a retired FBI agent, and his daughter signalled immediately on conviction that they would appeal against both the conviction and their 20-25-year prison sentences.

A Davidson County Superior Court jury unanimously convicted the father and daughter of beating Mr Corbett to death as he slept in the luxury home outside Winston Salem he shared with his second wife, Molly Martens, in August 2015.

Mr Corbett was beaten to death with a concrete brick and a bat.

An attempt had been made to drug him with a sedative.

Pathology evidence indicated Mr Corbett was beaten even after he lay dead on the floor - and that the first blow was most likely struck while he was asleep in bed.

Irish Independent