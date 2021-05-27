Coombe Hospital warns maternity patients of fake appointment cancellation texts

The Coombe maternity hospital in Dublin is appealing to patients to ignore fake text messages that appear to be sent by the hospital cancelling appointments.

The hospital has been made aware of a fraudulent text message sent to patients cancelling their appointments, but the hospital says the texts are “not from us”.

The hospital is urging patients that receive an appointment cancellation message, or a call seeking a PPS number to notify the Gardai and inform the hospital.

We have been made aware of a text message sent to patients cancelling their @CoombeHospital appt. This text is not from us. If you receive an appointment cancellation message, or a call seeking your PPSN, please notify your local Garda station and please also let us know. pic.twitter.com/R2K81GKjld — Coombe Women & Infants University Hospital (@CoombeHospital) May 27, 2021

Due to the cyber hack on the HSE IT system, the hospital is experiencing delays but outpatient appointments and services are still going ahead.

The hospital is asking its patients that have appointments this week to phone the hospital the day before the appointment to minimise delays, and bring a recent appointment letter or appointment card.