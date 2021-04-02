Coombe consultant who took vaccines home says she won’t comment until review complete

The vaccines were carried offsite from the Coombe Hospital and given to family members on Friday, January 8

The Coombe Maternity Hospital obstetrician who took two leftover Covid-19 vaccines home to vaccinate family members said today she will not be commenting until the review process is complete.

Dr Carmen Regan is one of eight staff of the maternity hospital who administered 16 surplus vaccines following a vaccination clinic in early January.

Contacted by Independent.ie today, Dr Regan said she has "no comment" at this point and will wait until the "review process is complete."

A report of an independent review commissioned by the board of the hospital which was published yesterday found that of the 16 family members, nine were over the age of 70 and the remaining were of varying age.

The master of the hospital Prof Michael O’Connell, who gave surplus vaccine to two of his children, was asked to resign by former Coombe master Dr Chris Fitzpatrick following the report.

Dr Fitzpatrick said Prof O’Connell must be held ultimately accountable.

The review, carried out by senior counsel Brian Kennedy, examined the events of January after a vaccination clinic at the hospital.

The decision to give the vaccine to family members was reached by consensus by a group of eleven staff.

Prof O’Connell said he thought of offering the vaccines to local gardaí and members of the fire brigade staff but did not suggest it .

He was concerned about consent and their medical history.

In a statement on the publication of the review, the hospital board said guidelines set out in the Government's Template Vaccination Plan in respect of the priority list for vaccination were followed at all times, save for 16 doses administered to the families of some hospital staff.

"These doses were administered after hospital personnel formed the view that no other frontline staff were immediately available for vaccination,” the board said.

"The Clinical Guidance then available stated that leftover vaccines were to be discarded, although the subsequent Sequencing Guidance, which post-dated the first round of vaccinations at the hospital, stated that no doses were to be wasted.”

The report stated that no vaccine was wasted, but it identified other options that could have been considered, and the difficulties attached to them.

It said at the time, the vaccine guidance was evolving over the use of surplus vaccines and the number of doses that could be taken from each vial, while there was nothing in the guidelines about preparing a standby list.

It also said the absence at the time of a central IT system meant the process had to be managed manually.

The board also noted the “pressured environment, compounded by long hours, Covid related staff absences and the challenge of implementing this vaccine for the first time alongside normal functioning of the Hospital.”

However, the board said: "Notwithstanding mitigating factors, the Board accepts that mistakes were made, not least in the decision to vaccinate family members and, in one case, in the administration of two vaccines offsite. Lessons must and will be learnt to ensure that similar issues cannot recur.”

Commenting, chair of The Coombe Women & Infants University Hospital, Mary Donovan, said more than 1,100 doses of vaccine had been given out to frontline staff.

"It is clear from the facts established by the Review that the programme was rolled out at the very early stages of the vaccine programme in quite unique circumstances,” she said.

"It is also clear from the Review that those administering the vaccine did maximise the number of doses from the vials and that no vaccines were wasted. The Review also found that on the evening of Friday 8th January the team at the Hospital made efforts to identify other front line staff.

“Despite the mitigating factors, and the overall success of the vaccine programme, the Board is disappointed that 16 family members were vaccinated with leftover vaccines. This should not have happened. We are also concerned that in the case of one family, two vaccinations occurred offsite. Again, this should not have happened.”

She said the board takes this very seriously and has started a process to address the implications and ensure it nothing similar happens again.

Online Editors