THE nice weather was at its peak yesterday, but it’s set to get cooler throughout the week, with a risk of frost after Easter Monday.

Forecaster Alan O’Reilly of Carlow Weather said yesterday was probably going to be “the warmest day of the year so far, and probably the warmest day of the year for the next week at least, if not two weeks even.

“There’ll be some rain. And then it should stay dry with pretty good weather for all areas really for Thursday.

“And Good Friday is looking like a great Friday, with some light sunshine.”

Met Éireann forecaster Siobhán Ryan said the temperatures would drop:

“Even on Friday there’s going to be a sting in the air. All down along the eastern cooler counties, that cooler trend becomes fully established by the time it’s Saturday.”

Saturday should be largely dry with lots of sunshine, but it will be chilly by night. Met Éireann forecasts rain followed by widespread showers for Sunday and Monday, turning wintry at times.

It will then become breezy and turn cooler as a strengthening northerly airflow sets in with widespread frosts at night.

Irish Independent