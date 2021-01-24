Cool-headed garda who laughed at abuse leaves a legacy of love

As he lay in his coffin in a Dublin funeral home earlier this month, Garda Alan Leblique was dressed in his beloved police uniform.

The dark trousers he would never let husband Patrick iron because they had to be done in a certain way to ensure there were no creases. His black polished shoes, the neat blue shirt. He always tried to look his best in life, and this was the case in death, too. It was a final nod to the job he loved from the man he planned to share his life with but his tragic death earlier this month brought that enduring relationship to an end.

"I don't know if it has completely hit me yet," says Patrick, his voice quivering with the emotion. "I have lost my best friend as well as my husband. He was everything to me and now I am alone."

Gda Leblique, who had previously served in the Police Service of Northern Ireland for eight years, entered the public's consciousness last spring after appearing in a Covid-19 conspiracy theorist's video which ended up going viral. The video, filmed and posted online by former journalist Gemma O'Doherty turned conspiracy theorist and anti-mask campaigner, showed the ever-professional Gda Leblique keep his cool in the face of increasing provocation as the protest against the pandemic restrictions was streamed live.

That video went viral and exposed the 35-year-old garda to online commentary. But contrary to social media speculation, the "instant fame" as a result did not affect him.

"He wasn't startled by it," explains Patrick, "In fact, he laughed about it. He wasn't upset in the least and appreciated the support from the public afterwards. It really humbled him."

Expand Close Alan Leblique was so proud of his garda uniform / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Alan Leblique was so proud of his garda uniform

He says his husband had "acted excellently" and "didn't argue back", behaving, he felt, "exactly as the guards would hope any member would do".

In the weeks that followed Gda Leblique received around 1,000 letters and postcards from the public, including many children, expressing their pride at the way in which he had upheld the law. "There were little old ladies, children who sent pictures. They were all so proud. Some of them had return addresses and Alan took time to reply to them."

He wanted to show his gratitude to those who had contacted him because he cared about reaching out to people of all ages through his work on both sides of the Border.

"One thing he liked about the gardaí was he could go out on foot. He would stop and have chats with people on the streets. He loved to talk, and people loved to engage with him. He was always friendly and smiley. He probably talked too much," laughs Patrick.

Expand Close Book of condolence at Alan's station / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Book of condolence at Alan's station

He also took "great pride" in his uniform and would spend hours in front of the TV perfecting it because "he respected it and thought that it should look perfect".

"He would let me iron his shirt, but he would never let me iron his trousers. He had to do them because only he could get the creases out and he wanted to look his best."

When he put that cap on as often as he did over the past two years he did so with honour. Poignantly, it was placed on top of his coffin in Victorian Chapel in Mount Jerome in south Dublin during his funeral along with the one he wore while serving in the PSNI. While in the North, he was based at Enniskillen police station where he won many awards for his service and conduct, including one that was presented to him by Alan Brookeborough, one of Queen Elizabeth's lords-in-waiting.

One of his career highlights was helping to police the G8 summit in 2013 when the then British prime minister David Cameron joined leaders around the world, including then US president Barack Obama at the Lough Erne Resort.

His passion for policing was evident at his funeral where due to Covid-19 restrictions, only 10 people, including his mother, stepfather, brothers, and sisters-in-law, could attend the service. For his aunts and uncle who were cocooning due to Covid-19, Patrick organised it so the hearse stopped by their house "so they could say a little goodbye".

"Alan was a very family-focused person and we regularly visited both sides of our families. We would often visit his mother's house for cake and a movie. Both his aunties and uncle would have us over for dinner."

The rousing Highland Cathedral, the music performed at his passing out parade when he joined the PSNI in 2010 - and listened to countless times on YouTube in the years that followed - was played before the service. When it was over the theme tune to the movie Kelly's Heroes, the last film he and Patrick watched together before he died, was played as his remains were taken from the chapel.

As his former colleagues in Co Fermanagh watched the proceedings online, six gardaí took part in a socially distanced guard of honour on either side of the hearse as a bugler performed the Last Post. A garda escort led the hearse to the crematorium.

"We were all happy that the guards were looking after him for the last mile or two," Patrick says.

Keith Troughton, the minister who married the pair at Dublin's Unitarian Church in St Stephen's Green also conducted the funeral service where Patrick repeated the words of American author Robert Fulghum he had read on their special day in 2018.

"We're all a little weird and life is weird... and when we find someone whose weirdness is compatible with ours, we join up with them and fall into mutually satisfying weirdness and call it love... true love," Patrick recounted.

For the couple, that bond was important to them.

"We complemented each other. We just worked so well together. We completed each other. It does feel like there is a piece missing now," he says.

Last Monday was their tenth anniversary and for the first time since they met, Patrick could not send his husband fresh flowers to whatever police station he was in as he had done every year before. Instead, he lay indoors, sad and lost.

"I stayed in bed, I was a bit emotional," explains Patrick. "We would always celebrate our anniversary by having a meal and I always used to get flowers, mostly red roses, delivered to his workplace on January 18. I did that every year. This was the first year I couldn't do that. It emphasised that he wasn't here any more."

Trying to keep strong until the sadness of the funeral had passed, Patrick says he now "feels so alone".

"When it happened, I was quite strong up until the funeral because I knew, in my mind, I had to do the best for him. I had to give him the best possible send-off. I devoted my life to him but I wouldn't have had it any other way. I loved that. Now I feel empty."

Like thousands of others who have lost loved ones, Covid has made the grieving process more difficult for Patrick who wishes desperately to be able to hug his own mother and father amid the heartache.

"The pandemic has stopped me from doing that, of being able to grieve. My parents want to hug me, I want to hug them… and I can't."

Now he faces a future without the man he loved.

The death of Gda Alan Leblique, shoulder number F390, has shocked and saddened communities on both sides of the Border where he served, but for Patrick, it has changed his world forever. Alan was more than just a well-loved and respected garda, he was his everything. "I can't believe he has left me," he says.