Cool-headed garda who laughed at abuse leaves a legacy of love

Garda Alan Leblique, who appeared in a video shot by Gemma O'Doherty, took immense pride in his role, writes Rodney Edwards

Rodney Edwards

As he lay in his coffin in a Dublin funeral home earlier this month, Garda Alan Leblique was dressed in his beloved police uniform.

The dark trousers he would never let husband Patrick iron because they had to be done in a certain way to ensure there were no creases. His black polished shoes, the neat blue shirt. He always tried to look his best in life, and this was the case in death, too. It was a final nod to the job he loved from the man he planned to share his life with but his tragic death earlier this month brought that enduring relationship to an end.

"I don't know if it has completely hit me yet," says Patrick, his voice quivering with the emotion. "I have lost my best friend as well as my husband. He was everything to me and now I am alone."

