Cookalong with Lord Mayor Hazel Chu among events at Dublin food festival 

Lord Mayor of Dublin Hazel Chu celebrated the reopening of outdoor dining for restaurants and pubs in Dublin City earlier this week outside Pacino’s Italian restaurant with head chef, Salvatore Carluccio on Suffolk Street, one of the many areas where footpaths have been widened by Dublin City Council to facilitate outdoor dining. Picture: Andres Poveda

A cookalong with the Lord Mayor of Dublin will be just one of the events at a festival promoting the culinary delights of the capital.

The Eat the Streets! festival, celebrating Dublin’s food scene, kicks off tomorrow with cooking demonstration hosted by Lord Mayor Hazel Chu.

The 10-day festival has had to move online this year but that hasn’t quelled appetites. There will be cookalongs and workshops on the website, as well as a series of after-dinner chats to share ideas and talk about the future of food in the city.

Ellie Kisyombe of Our Table - a social enterprise that aims to build an awareness of food in multicultural Ireland - will be joining the Lord Mayor for a cookalong and a chat tomorrow at 6pm.

The Lord Mayor is very familiar with the food industry as her mother, Stella, owns the much-loved Hakka Choi restaurant in Monkstown. The family have a long history in the food business.

All events are free to join so there is plenty to sink your teeth into: from learning to make your own mini grow dome, attending a ‘seed bomb’ workshop, watching walk-throughs of your local community garden or getting hints and tips on how to plant your own vegetable patch.

You will hear and learn about Sole Food Street Farms, Food Cloud, and how food shapes cities from experts here in Ireland and internationally.

You can also cook along with chefs Conor Spacey of Food Space Ireland, Eoin Meldon of Little Bird Café, Katie Quinn of Lilliput Stores and Dan Keane of Stack A Restaurant

The festival brings together chefs, food experts, growers, and producers to “cook, create and discover our rich food history.”

According to the organisers: “Food and what we eat defines so much about us as people, our culture, our history, it helps create connections and nourishment and it shapes the cities we live in. Dublin has a rich vegetable growing history that can still be seen in the north of the county today.”

Both festival weekends will focus on family events, and children are being encouraged to get involved. They are invited to send in recipes and food stories collected from grandparents which will then be cooked by chefs.

The project is part of a wider programme run by Dublin City Council’s Office of City Recovery and is being organised in conjunction with, and funded by, Creative Ireland.

See eatthestreets.ie for more information.