Convicted sex offender caught wandering the corridors of Irish school dressed as a woman

A convicted sex offender caught wandering the corridors of a Co Tyrone school dressed as a woman has been jailed for four months for what a judge called “a premeditated action to gain entry”.

A defence lawyer described his client as “a complicated character, who is entitled to dress as likes but not behave as he does”.

Geoffrey Rainey Kelly (35), from Lakeview Crescent, Fivemiletown committed the offence on the afternoon of June 17, breaching a Sexual Offences Prevention Order (SOPO) which banned him from going within 20 metres of schools or similar facilities.

He had been in custody since first appearing at Dungannon Magistrates Court last month.

The court heard police were called to St Ciaran’s College, Ballygawley after staff spotted Kelly wearing woman’s clothes and a blonde wig, walking along school corridors, having got in by a side door. He was trying door handles to rooms, but did not enter.

On being confronted by staff, he claimed to be looking for a third-year female pupil. The school register was checked and there was no pupil of that name.

Kelly drove to Ballygawley park and ride where police found him in the driver’s seat of a car wearing a white skirt and pink jacket, with a string of pearls around his neck, as well as the blonde wig. Kelly accepted being at the school, claiming he was “just looking around”.

He was arrested and during interview claimed to remember nothing. In a second interview he told police he had travelled to Omagh to pick up a hire car, but had no further recall.

The court heard Kelly had previous convictions, including two sexual assaults on women in 2016 and 2017.

In one of the incidents, in Coalisland, Kelly was also wearing female clothing. There was also a conviction for indecent exposure to a teenager in 2017, in a Draperstown ladies boutique.

Kelly’s defence said: “Dressing is clearly an issue. My client is a complicated character. He is fully entitled to dress as he chooses, not to behave as he does.”

The court heard probation orders imposed for the previous offences, were likely to be revoked.

Noting that Kelly was considered highly likely to reoffend, District Judge John Meehan told him: “This was a premeditated action at a school. You were trying door handles to gain entry to premises you are banned from being in or near.

“You present a risk. But you are not paying attention to the SOPO and the risk remains.”

Handing down the prison sentence, Judge Meehan said it was “necessary to protect the public”.

