Convicted sex offender a 'key suspect' in murder of tragic pensioner (78)

A convicted sex offender is being treated as a suspect in the murder of tragic pensioner Rose Hanrahan.

Ms Hanrahan (78) was found dead in her Thomondgate house in Limerick on December 15.

Rose Hanrahan, who was found dead in her home. Photo: Liam Burke, Press 22

It's believed the pensioner was killed following a break-in at her home, in which she resided for the past 40 years. Investigating gardai have been carrying out a forensic examination of the crime scene.

Read More: 'I'm putting my faith in local CCTV' - sister of elderly woman murdered in her home As part of this forensic investigation, a dangerous criminal who has a conviction for a serious sexual offence in another jurisdiction has been identified by gardai as a suspect, according to the Sunday World. However, it's believed the criminal, who is from Eastern Europe, fled the country in the days following Ms Hanrahan's murder.

Gardai are focusing attention on a suspected burglary gang and it is believed that up to four men could have been involved in the break-in, according to the Sunday World. In their first direct appeal for information, the family, represented by Rosie’s niece, Avril, said: “The gardai have told us how amazingly helpful and forthcoming people have been, however they need more information. So, to anyone who may know something that might help — no matter how small — we beg ye to please come forward.”

Read More: Family of murdered pensioner 'beg' for information at funeral Speaking from the altar at St Munchin’s Church, she also told the hundreds of mourners gathered there how the family’s "heartbreak" has "unified us all in the determination that those responsible for her senseless death will be brought to justice." She described Rosie as "a positive person who lived life to the full".

"She was a person who always saw a silver lining even on the greyest day."

Ending her poignant tribute, she turned to her aunt’s coffin, and cried: "We will miss you always Rosie, and, we will always have you in our hearts."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Henry Street Garda Station on 061-212400, or Mayorstone Garda Station on 061-456980, or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111.

Online Editors