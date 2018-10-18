Convicted rapist sparks major security alert in Dublin

A convicted rapist caused a major security alert in west Dublin after arming himself with a firearm yesterday.

The sex offender- who served a lengthy jail term for a horrific rape over a decade ago- had managed to get hold of a gun and an imitation firearm.

The stand-off began at around 9am yesterday morning in the St Marks estate, Clondalkin when two relatives of the man reported him being armed in the house.

Gardai were informed that the sex offender- aged in his 50s- was in possession of both a genuine firearm and a replica gun.

Armed Garda pictured at the scene

Elite members of the Emergency Response Unit (ERU) and the Armed Support Unit (ASU) were dispatched to the scene.

The road was closed off as armed detectives and senior gardai lined the streets as the situation unfolded.

Trained negotiators were also on site and efforts were made throughout the day to defuse the stand-off and bring it to a peaceful conclusion.

A media blackout was requested by An Garda Siochana during the incident, but was lifted after the stand-off ended at around midnight.

Locals also took videos as the lengthy situation went on and videos were later circulated on social media.

At around 6.30pm ladders were brought by gardai towards the property, indicating that officers were preparing to enter the house.

The man in question- a convicted criminal originally from the Clondalkin area- has previously served a lengthy jail term for rape.

During the shocking crime, carried out at the beginning of 2000, he falsely imprisoned and raped a prostitute who feared she would die.

He has since been placed on the sex-offenders register and was released from prison several years ago.

Locals alleged that the incident was sparked by slogans relating to his sick crime being painted close to a property he was been staying at.

One eye witness said: “There was around 100 locals out, kids and women with their babies all watching this going on.

“A firework went off just before 8pm and everyone thought it was a gunshot, which shows how tense the situation was,” they added.

One local woman said: “We all know about his past, and what he’s done. But nobody is afraid of him.”

A tent was also set up near the scene as part of the ongoing Garda operation, while family members also remained near the scene.

A garda spokesman confirmed the incident was resolved peacefully in a statement this morning.

"A Taser device was used and the matter has been referred to the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSOC). One individual (male) was involved in this incident and was arrested and is currently in Garda custody."

Online Editors