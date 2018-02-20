Convicted murderer Catherine Nevin dies, aged 67, after a long illness

THE convicted murderer Catherine Nevin has died at the age of 67.

Nevin - who was serving a life sentence for organising the murder of her husband Tom at their Co Wicklow pub - was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2016.

She had since underwent treatment in a number of places, including the Mater Hospital. Nevin's husband, Tom, was shot dead in his pub, Jack White's Inn, near Brittas Bay, Co Wicklow, in 1996.

In 2000, she was convicted on three charges of soliciting others to murder Tom, following one of the most high-profile trials in the history of the State. She became known as the 'Black Widow' during the trial.

Catherine Nevin with husband Tom whom she had murdered Photo: COLLINS DUBLIN

She was jailed after a jury found her guilty of paying a hitman to murder Jack in their home at Jack White's on March 19, 1996. The trial lasted 42 days and the jury deliberated for a record five days before reaching their decision. She lost an appeal against her conviction in 2003. In 2014 a Supreme Court appeal against her conviction was dismissed.

Last September she was given full-time temporary release from prison as she sees out her final days in a nursing home. She was released following months of medical treatment for an incurable brain tumour, and was initially being cared for in a secret location.

