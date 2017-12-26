Convicted killer Marta Herda who is serving a life sentence for killing a man who was in love with her by driving him into a harbour has outlined her strategy in the event of an appeal in an interview from prison.

Convicted killer Marta Herda outlines her strategy for prospective re-trial from behind bars

The Polish national who was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Csaba Orsos spoke to Polish journalist Martyna Aftyka in recorded six minute calls from the Dóchas women's prison in Mountjoy.

Herda, a former waitress, recently lost an appeal against her conviction for murdering the 31-year-old Hungarian man on March 26, 2013. She had pleaded not guilty to the murder but a Central Criminal Court jury found her guilty and she was given the mandatory life sentence on July 28, 2016.

Supporters of Herda have shared a translated version of the interview with the Uwaga news programme on TVN. "It was tough today I can’t even imagine tomorrow," she said over the phone.

Marta Herda’s Sister Monika Lyzwa (second left ) with friends from left Rafal Czekaj, Katarzyna Blaszczyk and Mariusz Blaszczyk outside the Dochas Prision where Marta is held.

“It was hard for me to listen to all of this, very hard...Many things that do not add up at all. She vowed that she will "save myself, for my family and to scream loud to someone finally also help me...because this is not fair".

Herda claimed the last thing Csaba said to her was "You destroyed my last hope". She had claimed that her colleague was infatuated with her and speaking to TVN she said "what was very surprising to me… we did not know each other very well. He did’t know me. I didn’t know him. We never dated."

"We did not meet outside work," she said.

"All these situations just happened out in the town."

Csabas Orsos

During the programme, Herda's friend Katarzyna Bloszczyk (29) recreated the journey from Herda’s Arklow home to the harbour and said the Polish woman would often drive to the beach for sunrise and call her mother. Read more: Exclusive: 'She is a liar... my brother paid for loving her with his life' She claimed that on the day he died, Herda called Csabo because she was concerned about him and feared he may take his own life.

Speaking from prison Marta claimed she had never made plans to meet Csaba and said she stopped at his house because she "wanted to get along with him finally". "It was stupid. I regret this very much," she said.

She said it was stupid of her to call him and stop for him and that she has "no explanation" for this. In the interview she said she does not remember hitting the barriers. The former hotel worker said she is "filled with terror".

Marta Herda

"I’m waiting we all pray very much...first I need to get the appeal, if it works". She also pledged to "do everything differently" in the event of a second trial, including calling witnesses. Read more: I'm innocent, insists waitress jailed for murder She also revealed she will "definitely" want to take to the stand and give evidence if a second trial occurs.

Her trial heard that she escaped through the driver’s window in the harbour but her colleague’s body was found on a nearby beach later that day. A post-mortem exam found that Csaba died from drowning and not from injuries related to the crash. The trial heard that the handbrake had been applied before the car entered the water and that the only open window was the driver’s.

She showed gardaí a love letter that her victim had sent her and she gave them an account of what happened in the car. "I remember I hit accelerator and I think I have enough of this, I have enough of him, I can no longer take this," she said. "All I see is his angry face and screaming. I know that I drive to water. I could not take it anymore."

Emergency teams recover Herda's vehicle from the water at Arklow pier

However, speaking to the same programme her sister, Monika, said Herda spoke without a translator and that her meaning was misinterpreted. Her supporters are now raising money to fund an appeal to the Supreme Court and say they will, if necessary, bring her case to the European Court of Human Rights.

Online Editors