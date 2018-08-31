Gangland criminal Freddie Thompson is beginning a life sentence after he was found guilty of the murder of David 'Daithí' Douglas.

Convicted killer Freddie Thompson suspect in at least three other murders

Independent.ie can now reveal that key Kinahan cartel member Thompson is suspected of active involvement in at least three other murders. Thompson (37) sat in the dock holding his 'Bible' for most of the verdict hearing at the Special Criminal Court yesterday.

Douglas (55) was shot dead in his wife's shop at Bridgefoot Street, Dublin 8, on July 1, 2016. Thompson's lawyer, Michael O'Higgins SC, has already indicated the conviction will be appealed.

Thompson is suspected of "active involvement" in the murder of Joseph Rattigan (18), who was shot dead in Drimnagh in July, 2002. The 37-year-old was also suspected of key operational involvement in the murder of rival gangster Gary Bryan in Walkinstown in December, 2006.

Thompson was also investigated in relation to having information about the murder of his close friend Paddy Doyle in Spain in February, 2008, even though an exact motive for this killing remains unclear.

Just moments after the verdict was handed down, Thompson's mother Lisa told the Irish Independent that she believed her son had been set up by gardaí. "They set him up good," she claimed after she had spent nearly three hours listening to the evidence that had stacked up against him.

The prosecution did not claim Thompson, of Loreto Road, Maryland, Dublin 8, carried out the shooting of Douglas, but that he provided logistical support in the planning and execution of the murder. It was alleged that at least four people - Thompson, Mr B, Mr C and Mr F - were involved in Douglas's killing.

Four cars were used by the hit team and Thompson's DNA and ­fingerprints were found in two of these "spotter" vehicles.

Mr Justice Tony Hunt, presiding, with Judge Gerard Griffin and Judge Flann Brennan, offered the court's sympathies to Douglas's daughter, who was in the shop when he was killed.

The judges also praised the standard of the Garda investigation, saying it was "second to none". Judge Hunt said the only sentence available was one of life in prison.

The judges said the killing of Douglas was not spontaneous, but an execution which involved "intricate advance planning and co-ordination".

Judge Hunt said the Ford Fiesta Thompson drove that day played a significant role in the murder by escorting the primary and secondary getaway cars into position.

He must have been complicit in the murder and the court discounted the possibility that by an "appalling coincidence" he "blundered" into a murder.

During the three-week trial earlier this year, the Special Criminal Court heard that detectives trawled through 160 individual pieces of CCTV footage as they tracked the movements of the men involved.

Four vehicles were used: a silver Mercedes, which was the "ultimate murder vehicle"; a silver Suzuki Swift, the getaway car; and a blue Mitsubishi Mirage and a silver Fiesta, which were "spotter" cars.

Detective Sergeant Adrian Whitelaw positively identified Thompson in four CCTV clips. One was taken from footage at the Guild of the Little Flower on Dublin's Meath Street, one minute before Douglas was killed. Thompson accepted this was him.

Sgt Whitelaw further identified Thompson from footage at Little Caesar's on Balfe Street later that night, where he met Mr C and Mr F, both of whom are suspects in the case.

The footage showed Thompson and Mr C laughing and smiling as they were shown to their table. "I know him. It's him," Sgt Whitelaw told the court.

Now known as Prisoner 8132, Thompson spent the first night of his life sentence in Portlaoise Prison last night.

Irish Independent