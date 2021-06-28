The convicted drug trafficker Michaela McCollum was not paid by the BBC for a new documentary series tracking her recruitment as a drugs cartel mule in Ibiza to her arrest in Peru in 2013.

High: Confessions of an Ibiza Drug Mule is a new five part documentary series airing on Sunday July 4 following the story of convicted drug traffickers Michaela McCollum and Melissa Reid who were arrested for smuggling 11kg worth of cocaine into Peru.

Both McCollum and Ms Reid, or the ‘Peru Two, as they became known, were sentenced to six years and eight months in a South American prison, and were subsequently released in 2016.

The Northern Ireland woman from Dungannon, who was 19 years old at the time, was arrested in Lima Airport in Peru, trying to smuggle more than a million euros worth of cocaine in her suitcase.

In the BBC documentary, Ms McCollum tells her story of being recruited as a drug mule while on holiday in Ibiza after going on a date with a stranger. After weeks of grooming, Ms McCollum was persuaded to go to Barcelona to pick up a package, and ended up in an airport in Lima, Peru.

A spokesperson for the BBC said: “Michaella McCollum did not receive a fee for her contribution to the documentary. Her story reveals the criminal enterprises behind the supply of drugs in Ibiza and the human cost”.

It is understood that Melissa Reid did not want to be involved in the series, and doesn't participate in the show at all. There is a dramatisation of their story and how they travelled from Ibiza to Lima.

In the documentary, Ms McCollum recalls how she went from “a regular kid from rural Northern Ireland” to a cartel drug mule in a maximum security prison in South America.

“This is the story of how I got myself into this mess – and how I managed to get myself out of it”, she said in the documentary.