Convicted drug dealer targeted in major CAB raid was close friend of murdered cartel figure David Byrne 

The target of a major search operation by the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) this morning is a major drug dealer who was a close friend of Kinahan cartel gangster David Byrne who was shot dead in the Regency Hotel bloodbath in February, 2016.

The 41-year-old arrested at his home in Lucan after gardaí discovered €45,000 worth of cocaine and cannabis at the property during the CAB raid has previously been busted with significant amounts of cash and drugs.

He is being detained at Ronanstown garda station where he is being questioned about money laundering and drug dealing.

“This is an individual who has been operating on a large scale for a number of years. He was very friendly with David Byrne, his older brother Liam and a number of other criminals with links to the Kinahan cartel,” a source explained.

“He is also pals with a Dublin boxer who would have significant organised crime links. The arrested individual has been involved in serious crime for many years.

“He is a bit of a hapless character as he keeps on getting caught with drugs and cash and he has been a long-term target for gardaí but he is not a violent individual.”

He was previously busted with almost €20,000 of cocaine and a large amount of cash in 2014 at the same address that was raided today and he was later jailed for three years for that offence.

He was also previously given a suspended sentence for drug dealing.

Gardaí announced details of their operation in a statement, saying: “The Criminal Assets Bureau with the assistance of the Garda Emergency Response Unit and the Revenue Customs Dog Unit conducted a search operation in the Dublin Metropolitan Region (DMR West) this morning Wednesday, 31st March, 2021.

“The operation targeted a significant drug trafficker operating within this jurisdiction. The CAB investigation into property and assets funded with the proceeds of crime was originally referred to the Criminal Assets Bureau by the DMR West Roads Policing Unit and prior to this morning’s search had resulted in the seizure of €150,000 in cash.”

During the course of this morning’s search, CAB seized €64,000 in cash and froze €40,833 which was stored in a bank account.

Officers also found €45,000 worth of cocaine and cannabis along with a number of high-end watches.

Three Rolex watches, one Hublot watch and one Audemars Piguet watch were taken by gardaí after they were found at the home.

Computers, drives, phones and documentation in relation to property ownership pertinent to the investigation were also taken.

“This morning’s search operation is a positive development in an on-going Criminal Assets Bureau investigation targeting assets accumulated by a significant drug trafficker,” a Garda spokeswoman said.





Online Editors