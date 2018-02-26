A convicted armed robber who escaped from prison has been arrested following a manhunt by gardai and the Defence Forces.

Convict who escaped from prison arrested following 15-hour manhunt

The inmate, who is serving more than two years for an armed raid and has been housed in the Shelton Abbey prison in Wicklow, fled from the jail late last night.

Local gardai were immediately notified and a manhunt commenced. Shortly after 10am this morning, the Defence Force were requested to provide assistance and around 50 troops from Cathal Brugha barracks in the capital joined the search.

The on-the-run prisoner was arrested at around 3pm this afternoon. A source said that the escapee was in phone contact with gardai and claimed to be armed.

However, he was detained without incident. "The Defence Force also provided valuable assistance and in the region of 50 troops were dispatched from Cathal Brugha barracks to assist the search," the source said.

Shelton Abbey prison is operated by the Irish Prison Service and is an open facility.

Online Editors