| 15.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

'Conversion therapy' ban set to face religious opposition

Former president Mary McAleese Expand

Close

Former president Mary McAleese

Former president Mary McAleese

Former president Mary McAleese

'Conversion therapy', by its nature, is a practice that is concealed from public view. Suppressing someone's sexuality or trying to make them "convert" to heterosexuality is widely regarded as morally wrong. Anyone promoting it is likely to be doing so in secret, which makes it hard to determine how widespread it is.

In 2018, research by BeLonG To found 90pc of young LGBT+ people struggled with their sexuality. One of the biggest concerns about conversion therapy is the harm that it can do to teenagers who are pushed into such courses by their families.

The new Government has vowed to legislate against so-called conversion therapy, following a 2018 bill from Sinn Féin senator Fintan Warfield that had the same aim.