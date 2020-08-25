Controversy-hit Hogan visited Limerick on day before two-week quarantine due to end

CONTROVERSY-hit European Commissioner Phil Hogan travelled to Limerick and ate out in a restaurant the day before his two-week coronavirus quarantine period ended following his return to Ireland from Brussels.

Mr Hogan stayed in the Dunraven Arms Hotel in Adare and visited a restaurant on August 12 before he played a round of golf at Adare Manor the next day.

Mr Hogan returned to Ireland from Brussels on July 31 and his 14-day isolation period ended on August 13.

Read More

The revelation raises further questions about Mr Hogan's compliance with Ireland's coronavirus regulations.

The Commissioner's spokesperson did not directly address an Independent.ie query on the visit to Limerick.

The spokesman said Mr Hogan's statement to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has been published including a timeline of Mr Hogan's movements in Ireland.

"I have nothing further to add to what's been published," the spokesperson added.

Earlier on August 12 Mr Hogan had visited Dublin for a meeting on trade developments with Tánaiste Leo Varadkar.

This was said to be an essential meeting.

Mr Hogan outlined the timeline of his return to Ireland in his memorandum to President von der Leyen.

He said:

"31 July – I arrived in Ireland, completed the statutory Passenger Locator Form and travelled to my temporary residence in Co. Kildare.

"5 August - I was admitted to a Dublin hospital for a medical procedure.

"While in hospital, I tested negative for Covid-19 (www.citizensinformation.ie confirms that a negative test result ends the self-restriction period).

"6 August - I was discharged from hospital and returned briefly to my temporary residence in County Kildare.

"7 August – I travelled to Kilkenny before the local lockdown rules came into effect at midnight in Co. Kildare (and neighbouring counties Laois and Offaly).

"12 August - I travelled to Dublin from Kilkenny for essential work reasons, which required my attendance at the European Commission office. While in Dublin, I also had separate meetings with the Tánaiste (Deputy Prime Minister) and with Minister Robert Troy, to brief them on events relating to ongoing negotiations with the U.S.

"13 August – I played golf in Adare, Co. Limerick and returned to Kilkenny.

"17 August – I travelled from Co. Kilkenny to Co. Galway via Co. Kildare. I stopped briefly in Co. Kildare at the property in which I had been staying for the purpose of collecting some personal belongings and essential papers relating to the ongoing negotiations with the USTR, Robert Lighthizer, which continued while I was in Co. Galway. This culminated in an agreement on a package of tariff reductions on 21 August.

"18 August – I played golf in Co. Galway, staying in Clifden. (no formal dinner or reception).

"19 August – I played golf in Clifden, and subsequently attended a formal dinner for which I have since apologised.

"21 August – I returned from Galway to my temporary residence in Co. Kildare to collect my remaining personal belongings, including my passport, and stayed there overnight to catch an early morning flight to my primary residence in Brussels from the nearby airport.

"22 August – I returned to Brussels."

Read More

Online Editors