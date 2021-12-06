A controversial white water rafting facility that was proposed to be built on Dublin’s George’s Dock has been shelved.

It was estimated that the construction of the facility would cost in the region of €25 million.

Fine Gael Dublin City Councillor Danny Byrne said he welcomes the news that Dublin City Council (DCC) will not proceed with the controversial course.

The news that it is being shelved was confirmed to him by DCC CEO Owen Keegan and it is outlined in a report that will be brought before a full council meeting this evening.

"I will take the opportunity at tonights' monthly Dublin City Council meeting to caution the Council management against rushing into an alternative proposal,” Cllr Byrne said.

Read More

“Upwards of €2 million has been spent on this project and I think there now needs to be a period of reflection and lessons learned.

“The local swimming pool closed in 2019 (on Sean McDermott Street) due to a ‘lack of funds’, however, the same story was not spun re the white water rafting.

“This was seen in the local community as elitist and I agree with that.

“I will tonight call on the Chief Executive of Dublin City Council to have a local consultation in terms of the best project for this site.”

In March, the Government refused to fund the facility for which the council sought €19m from the Urban Regeneration and Development Fund, arguing that it would be a major tourist draw.

However, Minister for Housing and Local Government Darragh O’Brien turned down the request for funding from the scheme, which is set aside for the rejuvenation of Irish cities and large towns.

Minister O’Brien said at that time: “Any plans for the further advancement of this or any other proposed development for George’s Dock is a matter for Dublin City Council.”

This was in response to a parliamentary question from Fine Gael TD Neale Richmond, who said he would be “sceptical” of the project and suggested an outdoor swimming pool or lido could be more appropriate and more cost-effective.

He added: “If Dublin City Council can make the case that this is a national sporting necessity, then more power to them. It is back to the council and its councillors now to support it.”

The proposed site is George’s Dock on the North quays, beside the IFSC, and the motion was passed by a majority of 37 votes to 19.

The facility includes a simulated white-water slalom course and flat pool that can be used for rafting, kayaking and canoeing.

It was intended to be a major tourist attraction but will was also to be used as a water rescue training facility for Dublin Fire Brigade and visiting fire brigades from around the world.

The facility would have taken about 18 months to build and take over the now vacant space beside the Epic Immigration Museum.