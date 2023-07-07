Controversial TD Marc MacSharry graduates with a Masters from the University of Ulster

A TD has put his time outside the Fianna Fáil tent to good account by graduating with a Masters in philosophy from the Ulster University.

Marc MacSharry, who represents Sligo-Leitrim, wrote a thesis on the political challenges in hosting a global sporting event in two jurisdictions – north and south – in a post-conflict scenario.

The Independent TD resigned from Fianna Fáil in 2022 amid allegations he had bullied colleagues.

His case study was the World Rally Championship held in Ireland in 2007, in which he was personally involved. It was jointly hosted between the Republic and Northern Ireland.

Among those interviewed as part of the research were Max Mosely, the former Formula One head, now deceased, and Peter Hain, former secretary of state for Northern Ireland.

He also interviewed former DUP leader Edwin Poots, Ian Paisley Jnr, former ceann comhairle John O'Donoghue, former rugby international Trevor Ringland, and a host of others.

“It was interesting,” Mr MacSharry said. “It was clear from the outset that there was a significant gap in available literature on two countries bidding for a global event yet sharing the cultural landscape – and not least the legacy of conflict. It was therefore a most fertile area to research.”