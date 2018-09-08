Controversial sewage plant delayed after Irish Water's planning application error

Plans to develop a controversial sewage treatment plant have been delayed after Irish Water failed to include key information in its planning application.

Plans to develop a controversial sewage treatment plant have been delayed after Irish Water failed to include key information in its planning application.

An Bord Pleanála has ordered a further five-week public consultation period after being informed by the utility that technical information surrounding the impact the plant would have on the environment was not submitted as required.

The Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) report forms part of an application to develop a large sewage treatment plant in Clonshaugh, north Dublin.

However, supporting evidence on the ground and marine investigations, as well as drawings of road and rail lines in the area chosen, were never submitted.

This prompted local Fianna Fáil TD Darragh O'Brien to raise concerns about the application.

"If you can't even get a planning application right then it calls into question the approach that is being taken on this," Mr O'Brien said.

Irish Water wants to build a major wastewater treatment plant to serve 500,000 people in the Greater Dublin Area.

Information missing from the application included drawings and data relating to the meeting points of existing underground gas and power lines with the proposed new water treatment infrastructure.

Irish Water said data and conclusions within the EIA report, which will go back out for public consultation on Thursday, would not be affected as a result.

It also said that it would not affect the delivery of the plant within the proposed timeframes.

Irish Independent