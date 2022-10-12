Controversial concrete levy which will impact new build costs is ‘under review’

The Finance Bill, will be published by Minister Paschal Donohoe, who will consider issues that have been raised. Photo: Frank McGrath

The concrete levy is being reviewed, Minister for Public Enterprise Michael McGrath has told the Dáil.

“We will engage, and we are considering all the points that have been raised,” he said, after calls for adjustments in the Finance Bill from backbenchers in both main Government parties.

“The Government is engaging with all of those who have expressed a view in relation to this issue. The Finance Bill, will be published by Minister Paschal Donohoe, who will give very careful consideration to all of the issues that have been raised,” Minister McGrath said.

“We do have to ensure that we can fund a €2.7bn bill for mica (defects), and Minister for Housing Darragh O'Brien has a report in his desk in relation to apartment defects that could cost up to two-and-a-half billion euros.

“Between those two schemes, that is a bill of €5bn that somebody will have to meet at some point in time.

“But we will engage, and we are considering all the points that have been raised.”

Mr McGrath’s comments came 24 hours after members of the Fianna Fáil parliamentary party met with the Housing Minister to discuss the concrete levy.

Most of 20 party TDs and Senators outlined their concerns, “not with the principle of the levy, but with its timing and application,” a source said.

Minister Darragh O’Brien committed to raise all issues of backbencher concern with Mr McGrath, with both he and Mr O’Brien are likely to meet the Minister for Finance on the matter.

The Taoiseach has indicated that the detail of the concrete levy, announced in the Budget speech, will be set out in the Finance Bill – a context that would allow adjustments in scope and liability.

There have been claims that the levy, of ten per cent of concrete product prices, could add €2,000 to €4,000 to the price of a new build dwelling.

However the Budget arithmetic expects the levy to raise only €80m in a full year, which points to official estimates of a much lesser impact on individual homes and building projects.

Sinn Féin TD Matt Carthy pointed out that those impacted by the defective blocks scandal would be “forced to pay more to rebuild under this levy.”

He asked Mr McGrath to “let us know here today whether or not the Finance Bill will see a sensible approach and scrap this in favour of a more a more reasonable approach.”

Mr McGrath told him: “You (in Sinn Féin) called for this levy and your Finance spokesman welcomed this levy on the day it was announced in the Budget. Just to put that on the record.”