Contraband beer worth €100k found in truck at Dublin Port
Contraband beer with an estimated retail value of €100,000 has been seized by Revenue Officers after a truck was searched at Dublin Port today.
A Polish man in his 30s has been questioned and an investigation is underway.
The truck had arrived at Dublin Port from Holyhead and the 23,328 litres of beer seized represents a potential loss to the Exchequer of around €53,000.
Meanwhile, in a separate operation carried out in Wexford, gardaí and Revenue officers seized 14,500 unstamped cigarettes when they searched a house.
The illicit tobacco products branded ‘MG’, ‘NZ10’, ‘NZ8’, ‘Break’ and ‘Domingo’, have a potential retail value of over €7,500, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of more than €6,400.
Investigations are ongoing with a view to a prosecution, Revenue said.
Online Editors