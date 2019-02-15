Contactless card machines introduced at churches to counteract decline in cash donations

Contactless card machines have been introduced to a number of Catholic churches across Dublin in an attempt to counteract the decline in cash donations.

Contactless card machines have been introduced to a number of Catholic churches across Dublin in an attempt to counteract the decline in cash donations.

The Archdiocese of Dublin said that a small number of churches in the capital are trialing the contactless card machines, with the hope to roll out the system to more parishes.

A spokesperson for the archdiocese said that financial contributions to the Catholic church in Dublin have been in decline for several years for a variety of reasons, including a decline in the number of people attending weekly Mass.

"Direct debit payments for the family offering (an envelope collection for parishes) has been in place for some time. Currently, we are piloting a new payment method, in a small number of churches, with card machines in place at the back of the church to allow parishioners to make a contactless contribution. This is done by a standalone machine," the spokesperson said.

"Later this year we plan to roll out the ability for the majority of parishes to accept card-based payments using a Parish Payments System.

"This will cover many transactions such as offerings, pilgrimage payments and will enable parishioners to sign up for recurring contributions. This will not however, mean an end to the traditional basket collections at Masses which will remain in place for the foreseeable future."

Online Editors